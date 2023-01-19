A 49 year old woman is accused of fatally shooting her parents, then dismembering their bodies at their home in Pennsylvania.

Officials arrested Verity Beck and charged her with murdering her parents, Reid and Miriam Beck, who were both in their early 70s, NBC Philadelphia reported Wednesday:

On Tuesday, around 8 p.m., the couple’s son drove past his parents’ home along the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township. The man later told investigators that while he had received texts from his parents within the past 10 days, he hadn’t heard their voices or received phone calls from them since Jan. 7 even though he normally spoke with his mother daily. The man noticed his parents’ vehicles were parked outside the home and all the lights inside were off. He then returned to his house and decided to bring soup for his sister, Verity Beck, who lived inside the Jenkintown home with their parents, because she had complained about being sick.

When he later returned to the house, he went inside and reportedly found a body on the floor of a bedroom, covered in a bloodstained sheet, and assumed it was his father.

Verity Beck reportedly informed her brother the situation at home had “been bad,” but she needed more time before they notified law enforcement. However, he went home and called police.

The woman was reportedly inside the home with the bodies for a week while she allegedly dismembered them:

43 y/o Verity Beck accused of killing her parents – Reid & Miriam both in their 70s. Her brother became concerned when he hadn’t spoken to his parents in a week. Police say she was in the home with their bodies for a week working to dismember them. pic.twitter.com/OANhbQFwcg — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 19, 2023

When officers eventually entered the house that night, they announced themselves and Verity Beck reportedly informed them her parents were deceased.

Inside the home, authorities found a human foot with a blanket covering a body, a chainsaw nearby, blood on the door, and two trash cans. Officials secured the home and obtained a search warrant.

Detectives later found the body of a decapitated man, and a 55 gallon trash receptacle holding severed body parts. They also found a pillow that appeared to have been hit with bullets and more body parts in the garage.

Video footage shows police officers leaving the home’s side door while carrying large black bags:

“This is somebody that is dismembering her mother and father and putting body parts in trash cans. Clearly, she’s trying to get rid of the evidence of her crime,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele (D) told reporters.

Another clip shows authorities moving what appears to be a large trash can out of the home, wrapped in a red bag:

Inside the home, officials located three guns with spent rounds. Two of the firearms are registered to the suspect.

The couple died from single gunshot wounds to the head, according to autopsies, and officials concluded the suspect likely put a pillow over their faces before shooting them and dismembering their bodies with the chainsaw.

Authorities are holding Verity Beck at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility amid the ongoing investigation. However, they have not yet reported a possible motive in the case.

Meanwhile, officials have reportedly described the situation as “horrible” and “tragic.”