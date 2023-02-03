A group of thieves in New Orleans targeted a gas station convince store called the Tchoup Stop on Thursday at 4:00 a.m.

Store surveillance footage reportedly caught a white Ford pickup when it backed into a window that morning, leaving behind broken glass, debris, and a damaged exterior wall, according to 4 WWL.

A video clip shows the debris scattered all over the inside of the store and the pavement outside:

The suspects, who were reportedly dressed in black and wearing ski masks, smashed and then allegedly stole the Capital One ATM machine while the store was closed.

Cashier Jamie Camardelle said, “I know the ATM was right there and they backed the truck into there, so they could get the ATM.”

“My co-worker called me this morning to let me know. The first thing I thought about is just on the other side of that is some of my belongings, but I just checked them and they’re okay,” Camardelle added.

More video shows the debris piled into the back of someone’s truck following cleanup:

Another ATM smash and grab in New Orleans. Car crashed through the TchoupStop this morning, stealing cash. Video by Chris Granger #NewOrleans #crime @NOLAnews pic.twitter.com/vSu9yWgzSj — Chris Granger (@chris_granger) February 2, 2023

Per the WWL report, it was the third ATM targeted in the past few weeks in New Orleans, with one instance happening two blocks away from the Tchoup Stop.

Now, police believe the January incidents may be related but noted it was too early in the investigation to say the same crew hit the Tchoup Stop.

Camardelle said, “I thought ATMs were very heavy. Well, with a truck or car, I guess they could roll over it or crush it and get it out.”

So far, no suspects have been identified or arrests made per the latest incident.

Meanwhile, when it came to the crime wave sweeping across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, homicides surged to nearly 250 in 2022 in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D) New Orleans, Breitbart News reported December 15.

Later that month, two individuals were killed and four other people wounded during a shooting in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward, according to the outlet.