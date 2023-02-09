Democrat Rep. Angie Craig Attacked in D.C. as City Tries to Reduce Criminal Punishments 

Wendell Husebø

Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was attacked inside her Washington, DC, apartment building Thursday morning, her office acknowledged.

On the same day House Republicans voted to oppose the reduction of punishments for criminals the District is attempting to enact, Craig was assaulted by an attacker outside her building’s elevator around 7:30 a.m.

Craig called 911 but the attacker fled the scene.

The attack left Craig bruised, according to her Chief of Staff Nick Coe.

It came on the same day Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) resolution to block the District’s efforts to implement soft-on-crime laws passed. It will now head to the Democrat Senate for approval.

The District wants to reduce punishments for crimes and allow misdemeanor cases to be tried by a jury.

“These misguided efforts would allow crime to run rampant and disenfranchise American citizens in our nation’s capital,” Comer stated about the law D.C. hopes to enact.

According to Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), crime is running rampant in the nation’s capital: sexual abuse is up 117 percent, carjackings are up 86 percent, property crime is up 26 percent, and homicides are up 20 percent:

