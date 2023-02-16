New York Times: A Male Rapist Can Be a ‘She’

The New York Times’ editors let a convicted, double-rapist man take a “transgender” female identity, despite their vocal support for the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

The February 15 concession to the genetically intact male rapist — who wears large tattoos on his face — was buried in an article about the resignation of Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

She resigned, in part, because many Scots deeply opposed her strenuous support for a “Self-ID” law that would allow men to freely appropriate female identity by merely declaring they have a “transgender” identity. The New York newspaper’s announcement of Sturgeon’s sudden resignation said:

For Ms. Sturgeon, the transgender legislation is part of her declared commitment to protect minority groups. … The debate was inflamed by the case of Isla Bryson, who was convicted of raping two women before her gender transition. She was initially placed in a women’s prison, prompting an outcry over the safety of other female inmates. Ms. Sturgeon later announced that Ms. Bryson had been moved to a men’s prison.

Despite bitter opposition, Sturgeon pushed the “Self-ID” law through the Scottish parliament. But the law was quickly blocked by the London government. Sturgeon then announced she would file a legal challenge against the block.

The rapist was named Adam Graham when he was arrested. During the trial, he changed his name to “Isla Bryson” and declared himself to be female.

Even though Sturgeon’s law was blocked, his declaration of a female “Self-ID” caused the civil servants to let him serve his sentence in a women’s prison alongside women — many of whom have faced male sexual abuse before being jailed.

Bryson’s declaration also caused most of the U.K. media to describe Bryson as a “her.”

Olivia, you say “every identity is valid”. Do you think that the claimed female identity is appropriate for male rapist Adam Graham? This person has a male body which he used to rape women. He now claims his identity is a woman. Is his identity valid? pic.twitter.com/lunchwVLGi — Em (@polarbear1066) February 9, 2023

Breitbart’s U.K-based bureau reported on January 26:

This week, 31-year-old Isla Bryson was found guilty of two rapes in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. Though Bryson initially appeared in court in July of 2019 as a male, at the start of the trial the convicted rapist claimed to be a transgender woman and reported to be taking body altering hormones and seeking a gender reassignment surgery.

In 2017, the New York Times launched the #MeToo movement against male sexual harassment of women. But the New York Times has accepted Bryson’s claim, in part, because the newspaper’s editors have also accepted the transgender ideology.

That ideology claims that the government must treat people’s self-declared “gender” as more legally and morally important that the nature of their female or male body.

The newspaper has printed several careful articles which challenge this claim. But pro-transgender staffers and contributors vociferously opposed any walk backs amid the growing evidence of harm and incoherence in the transgender ideology. On the day of Sturgeon’s resignation, for example, Buzzfeed News reported:

A group of more than 170 trans, nonbinary, and cisgender contributors to the New York Times published an open letter on Wednesday, condemning the paper’s coverage of trans issues — particularly its reporting around trans youth and gender-affirming healthcare.

In the United Kingdom, Bryson’s transfer into a women’s prison generated much protest.

“It is almost impossible to believe that in a civilised society a man convicted of raping two women can be remanded in a women’s prison,” said a conservative Member of Parliament, Miriam Cates.

“We now have the utterly perverse situation where a Scottish court refers to someone who says he identifies as female [as] using ‘her penis’ to rape two vulnerable women,” said Russell Findlay, a member of the Scottish parliament who serves as the Conservative Party’s candidate minister for community safety. “We warned of the inevitability of this happening if [Sturgeon’s] gender self-ID law passed,” he added.

“Rapists should not be in women’s prisons,” wrote columnist Gina Davidson on January 26:

Clearly not all trans women are violent, or pose any kind of risk to women. Of course they don’t. Just like #notallmen. But this one does. Despite the hormones, the wig, the nails, it is the same body, the same penis, that Bryson used to rape with which has been locked up in Cornton Vale, even if segregated from other prisoners, for the last two days.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Isla Bryson, a transgender woman convicted of raping two women before transitioning, will not serve her sentence in an all-female jail.@ajjenkins | #5News pic.twitter.com/hrJ1V4kJZf — Channel 5 News (@5_News) January 26, 2023

Sturgeon bent under public pressure on January 26, and had Bryson — nee Adam Graham — transferred to a male prison:

Public backlash has forced self-ID advocate Nicola Sturgeon to remove transgender rapist Isla Bryson from a women's prison in Scotland. But even after this embarrassing U-turn, Sturgeon is still running the line that ‘transwomen (i.e. men) don’t pose an inherent threat to women’. pic.twitter.com/b6xOeYvErU — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) January 27, 2023

But once Sturgeon decided to send the man who claimed to be a woman into a men’s jail, she was faced with the question of whether other “transwomen” should be recognized as men or women:

Does Scotland’s First Minister believe all trans women are women? Scottish Gov has just implemented an effective ban on trans prisoners who’ve committed sexual & violent crimes against women being moved to a women-only prison. @itvnews pic.twitter.com/DRbvItHZ3i — Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) January 30, 2023

Sturgeon tried to split the issue, by describing Bryson as a rapist regardless of the legal sex. “She regards herself as a woman … I regard the individual as a rapist,” Sturgeon said.

Asked again about the case of Isla Bryson and whether the transgender rapist should be considered a woman, Nicola Sturgeon says: "I think that rapist should be considered a rapist." #FMQs pic.twitter.com/5KP3FU7Mr3 — Holyrood magazine (@HolyroodDaily) February 2, 2023

In the United States, Breitbart has closely followed the huge civic damage caused by the Democrats’ support for the transgender claim.

Numerous polls show the public is strongly opposed to the Democrats’ support for “self-ID” and the underlying claim that each person — or child — has a “gender identity” that is unconnected to a person’s male or female biology. President Joe Biden has repeatedly declared his support for the transgender claim — despite biology and the polls — but has received very little pushback from the New York Times and other establishment media outlets.