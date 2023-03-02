A recently unsealed search warrant lists more items authorities found inside Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, following his arrest in the murder case of four University of Idaho students.

The items include a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, another knife, a Glock handgun, three empty magazines, black masks, black gloves, a black hat, a bag containing a “green leafy substance,” a book with underlining on one page, and a bill belonging to the suspect, People reported Thursday.

Other items including documents, a cell phone, and laptop, were also seized.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested in late December following the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, according to Breitbart News.

The students were killed on November 13, and police deemed it a “targeted attack” before the search for a suspect began.

The young people were stabbed multiple times as they slept inside an off-campus home, with a “large fix-bladed knife,” per the coroner and law enforcement officials

“At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology,” the People article said, noting the university is about eight miles from the home in Moscow where the stabbings took place.

Meanwhile, Kohberger allegedly had images of one of the female victims on his phone, but the person’s identity was unclear.

A probable cause affidavit reportedly said the suspect was allegedly linked to the crime scene by DNA authorities found on a knife sheath dropped near one of the victims’ bodies, cell phone pings, and surveillance footage, according to the People article.

University leaders said the home where the murders occurred will be demolished as a way to end “efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” Today reported Wednesday.

In addition, scholarships are being set up to memorialize the four young victims.

According to People, Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court again in late June. For now, officials are holding him without bail.