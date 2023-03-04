A 31-year-old Colorado woman who is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy, reportedly becoming pregnant as a result, has accepted a plea deal that comes with no prison time.

Andrea Serrano accepted a plea deal in connection with 2022 sexual assault charges involving a 13-year-old boy, KKTV reported. The outlet noted the plea deal does not include prison time, having reportedly allowed Serrano to accept a lesser charge.

Citing a police affidavit, KOAA reported Andrea Serrano became pregnant with the 13-year-old’s child as a result of a sexual relationship.

The document also indicated the two lived together for a period of “several weeks,” per KOAA.

The affidavit noted the boy came to view Serrano as a “mother figure,” the Gazette reported.

Serrano will reportedly have to register as a sex offender, per KKTV.

Serrano posted a $70,000 bond in July and has a jury trial scheduled on March 13 for “violating the terms of a protection order,” per the Gazette.

However, the victim’s mother told the outlet she doesn’t think the deal fits the seriousness of Serrano’s crimes, saying she feels her son has been “robbed of his childhood.”

“Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” she added, per KKTV.

The mother also believes Serrano has benefited from a double standard based on her gender, telling KKTV, “I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her.”

The victim’s family is reportedly planning to ask the court to grant the victim custody of the child he allegedly fathered with Serrano, per KKTV.