Three Teens Shot, Killed Days Apart in Florida: ‘We Are Devastated’

A teenage boy and two teenage girls died from gunshot wounds in Marion County, Florida, in incidents that may be connected, Fox 35 reported Tuesday.

According to officials, two of the victims were found within a half-mile of each other in Ocklawaha while the third was located 10 miles away.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking citizens to help his team nab the killer.

“I know this is a rural, tight-knit community and many of you are very concerned. Someone out there knows something,” he said in a video posted to social media on Monday:

He also asked anyone with more information pertaining to the case to “please call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.”

Authorities found 16-year-old Layla Silvernail on Thursday lying on the side of a road near Forest Lakes Park. The young woman had been shot and officials transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

However, she eventually died at the facility.

The next day, Marion County deputies were called to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

He was also lying on the side of the road; officials later pronounced him dead. His family members asked officials to withhold his name from the public.

When deputies were called Saturday to the Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace area, they found a vehicle partially submerged in a body of water.

While assessing the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old girl inside the vehicle who had been shot and killed. Her family also asked that her name not be released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle in question belonged to Silvernail.

“My Major Crimes detectives are working around the clock continuing their homicide investigation and diligently following up on every potential lead. We are devastated for the families of these three teens, and we are dedicated to bringing whoever is responsible for these heinous acts to justice,” Woods explained in his post.

So far, no individuals have been detained or arrested in the case and Woods wanted the community to know there was no serial killer, stating, “That is far from the truth.”

Neighbor Sara Berghuis told WCJB she is not allowing her children to go anywhere alone for the time being:

A GoFundMe page created to cover funeral and memorial costs for Silvernail said her family chose to donate her organs in an effort help others.

“She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed,” the site read.