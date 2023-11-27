Transgender Man Charged for Alleged Threats to Kill, Rape Children

A man who identifies as female has been indicted on 14 felony counts after reportedly threatening to rape girls in public restrooms over “transphobia,” as well as commit a school shooting and kill children “on behalf” of the transgender community.

Alexia Willie, previously named Jason Lee Willie, was arrested on August 14 in Perry County, Illinois, after the FBI intercepted a livestream on social media, in which the trans individual was making a number of threats, according to multiple reports.

“A person in Tennessee walked into one of your schools and shot up a bunch of your Christian daughters. That’s not the last of them if you don’t shut your fucking mouth. Shut the fuck up out here, you understand me?” Willie said, according to court records filed on November 7.

“There’s a lot of transgenders out here that are tired of being picked on and we’re going to go into the schools and we’re going to kill their fucking children out here, and that’s the end of it. We’re at war,” Willie added.

Police also reportedly said that Willie was inspired by the transgender school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year, which left six people dead.

“I’m in the bathroom feeling your little girls’ pussies. I love feeling on your little girls’ pussies,” Willie continued in the livestream. “You can’t do nothing about it. I don’t care. I’m openly a pedophile. You guys can’t do nothing about us. You can cry. Put me on national television, I don’t care.”

🚨NEW🚨 Reduxx has learned that a trans-identified male was arrested in Illinois after threatening to commit a school shooting and murder children. Police say Jason "Alexia" Willie took inspiration from the Nashville shooting that left 6 dead in March.https://t.co/TmiUN0DdP2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 16, 2023

“I’m transgender, I’m in the bathroom raping your fucking daughters and I’m openly letting you guys know this,” he added. “The Republican Party, what are you faggots going to do about us? Be the fucking men you think you are and step up. But you won’t, because you’re faggots, and you’re weak, and you’re pussies.”

Willie went on to say, “We will fuck your daughters in that bathroom, I guarantee it. We will fuck your children up out here, we are gonna fuck ’em up [laughs], and you can’t do shit about it — I promise you, I catch your daughters in them bathrooms alone — I am gonna fucking fuck ’em until they’re dead.”

“I’m gonna ravage them. I’m gonna reach inside their coochies and I’m gonna pull their intestines out… You think you are alpha men, you are beta bitches,” he added.

During the livestream, Willie also threatened to infect “your women with HIV in the restroom — with a needle.”

Willie also mentioned comedian Dave Chappelle — who has made jokes about the trans agenda — saying, “Listen, Dave Chappelle and all the blacks out here, all the black people out here talking about trannies and shit, they’re no different than the white supremacists, either.”

The transgender individual also reportedly referred to Christians as “transphobic,” “trash,” and “white supremacists.”

While Willie indicated that he was plotting to commit a school shooting, no specific institution was named.

After being arrested in August, Willie was released less than 48 hours later on a $0 bond, according to a report by Reduxx.

In October, Perry County Sheriff Chad Howard told the outlet that local prosecutors had a hard time laying charges due to the lack of a specific target.

“Because there was no one individual person or individual school directly threatened, the disorderly conduct did not stick. It was not capable of being filed,” Sheriff Howard said at the time.

“It’s more or less going to end up going to be a hearing,” he added. “Now with the state of Illinois having the SAFE-T Act, which went into effect on September 18, those types of crimes are no longer containable.”

“You just bring [a suspect] in for booking, processing, and biometrics and then you release them with a court date and it is all handled by the courts from there on out,” the sheriff said.

But now, with the November 7 indictment, Willie has been charged with 14 felony counts of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure.

He was arrested and is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshall Service. Willie is set to stand trial on January 16 in Benton, Illinois, where he will reportedly be represented by a public defender.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.