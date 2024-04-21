A caregiver is accused of assaulting a 93-year-old dementia patient with a soiled diaper at a senior living facility in Flint Township, Michigan.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thursday that a nanny camera in the room recorded the alleged incidents, WWMT reported Friday.

The caregiver is accused of striking the elderly woman with a soiled diaper before trying to choke her at the facility called the Landings of Genesee Valley.

In December, the victim’s family noticed bruises on her body. Therefore, they put the nanny camera in her bedroom, according to Fox 66.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

During a recent press conference, the woman’s daughter said she watched the video and “all I kept saying was ‘My Mom! Why are you doing this to my Mom? She’s 93, five foot tall. A little 130 pound lady. Never been in a fight in her whole life. She had three older brothers, she didn’t have to.”

The suspect in the case was identified as 26-year-old Dontia Shawnra Arrington. Officials charged her with vulnerable adult abuse in the first degree, torture, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

An image over the clip of the alleged assault shows the suspect:

HORRIFYING moment when 26 year-old caregiver smacks 93 year-old dementia patient with her heavy soiled diaper repeatedly before trying to choke her out. Dontia Shawnra Arrington faces criminal charges for assaulting a vulnerable patient at Landings of Genesee Valley in Flint,… pic.twitter.com/hhi3P0P7bn — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 21, 2024

In a statement, the Landings of Genesee Valley said:

Landings of Genesee Valley is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation regarding last week’s incident. We cannot provide more details at this time as we do not want to interfere with that process. We also need to respect the privacy rights of our residents. We have taken appropriate actions, including personnel decisions and enforcement of our policies, to internally address the situation. The safety and well-being of the residents of our community continues to be our priority. Our staff and management are well-trained and committed to providing the highest quality of care.

The sheriff’s office explained in a social media post Thursday that “this case has multiple suspects and a fear that unknown victims are yet to be identified.”