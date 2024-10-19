A Colombian couple’s “American dream” ended in tragedy when the wife was stabbed to death in their Texas home several days before her husband — the prime suspect — was discovered hanging from a tree.

Jhon Venegas Romero, 24, and Anyi Tatiana Montealegre, 23, came to the United States about a year ago to support their child and family left behind, relatives told KHOU.

Despite Montealegre’s cousins saying they tried to intervene in the couple’s relationship after Romero became abusive and attempted to kill her when they were still in Colombia, the young mother left with her husband anyway.

Deputies found her deceased on Monday morning in the mobile home in Richmond where she lived with Romero, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (FBCSO) said Tuesday, identifying him as the suspect:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help in Locating a Homicide Suspect:On October 14th, 2024 at approximately… Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

A manhunt ensued for the next few days, leading officers to find Romero’s car abandoned near a wooded area, KHOU reported.

On Friday, FBCSO said they were dispatched to Needville, about two miles away from the couple’s home, regarding a “deceased male subject observed hanging from a tree in the fence line.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 8400 block of Jeske Rd. in Needville, Fort Bend County… Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 18, 2024

The body was “tentatively” identified as Romero based on the “clothing he was wearing, identifiable tattoos on his body, and a passport which was found in his clothing,” the sheriff’s office added.

The confirmation of the identity is pending a postmortem examination.

“While a thorough investigation is underway to ensure all protocols are followed, this appears to be a suicide,” Sheriff Eric Fagan told FOX 26 Houston. “Our deepest condolences go out to all families affected by this tragedy.”

Colombian Consul General Andres Diaz told the outlet that he “regret[s] to hear the news of Romero’s death, like I would any Colombian native.”

“However, I would have liked him to turn himself over to the authorities and face the law,” Diaz said.

Montealegre’s family, who have been left with the couple’s now-orphaned two-year-old daughter, said they hoped that Romero would be captured alive to face justice.

In an interview with the local Fox affiliate, her relatives also said they want her body to be returned to Colombia.

“We take them step by step. The process, it’s not a short process, unfortunately. It will probably take 4–6 weeks to repatriate the body,” Diaz said.

“Unfortunately this American dream ended really bad for this girl, and we are very apologetic,” the consul added.