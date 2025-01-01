Police: 1 Dead, 7 Injured in Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Vegas Trump Hotel

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has led to one death and seven injuries, officials said.

The driver of the electric vehicle parked in the valet area outside of the hotel’s lobby before it burst into flames and exploded with “fireworks-style mortars onboard” on New Year’s Day around 8:40 a.m. local time, ABC7 reported, citing Las Vegas authorities.

The driver is the only known death, and seven people nearby sustained minor wounds, officials added.

It is unclear if the identity of the driver has been determined, or if the fire was purposeful — but authorities said they are investigating the incident as a possible act of terror, the outlet reported.

Security footage of the incident shows the fireworks-style bursts after the vehicle lit ablaze, leading social media commenters to speculate that it was an “intentional” attack:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the fire has been put out, but continued to warn the public to stay away.

“We believe everything is safe now,” he said, adding that “We don’t know what we don’t know.”