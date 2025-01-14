A school security guard is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a school in Detroit, Michigan.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Trevon Leviticus Ziglar, who allegedly targeted the student in a stairwell at Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglas Academy on May 20, Fox 2 reported Tuesday.

Another student who witnessed the incident later told his parents what he saw, and video footage corroborated his story.

Lisa Coyle of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said, “There was video of both the complainant and the defendant going to that stairwell at that time, and that they were in that stairwell for about 20 minutes. Most troubling is, allegedly, the defendant had told the complainant to tell the witness not to tell anyone.”

Ziglar was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held without bond in the county jail.

“Court records show that 36th District Judge Laura Echartea ordered Ziglar must make no contact with the victim, the academy or its students,” the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

Ziglar, who is accused of having an “ongoing sexual relationship with a student,” was a contracted security guard who worked for a company called Securitas, per Click on Detroit.

A parent with two children at the school was troubled by the news, saying she is thinking about pulling her children out of the school following the allegations against the suspect.

“I’m scared because it’s like you’re supposed to be a security guard… How are you supposed to protect my kids when you are preying on my kids?”:

School leadership immediately contacted law enforcement when it learned about what allegedly happened and the security company to bar the suspect from entering its properties, the school explained in a statement, adding it was fully cooperating with police regarding the case.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we continue to take all necessary actions to ensure they are in a safe environment,” its statement read.