Surveillance footage reportedly shows the fatal incident between high school students Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony in Frisco, Texas, that occurred on April 2 at Kuykendall Stadium.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that it was one of only two news organizations allowed access to the 40-minute video recorded on a camera located on the opposite side of the football field that showed the deadly incident.

“In a matter of seconds, then-17-year-old Karmelo Anthony fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, transforming a rain delay into a crime scene,” the article read.

The incident happened after Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, reportedly confronted Anthony, who attended Centennial High School, for sitting in a spot that did not belong to his team.

According to the Mail report, law enforcement said the incident between the two young men led to the violence, but “the footage reviewed by the Daily Mail at the Frisco Independent School District’s headquarters shows no obvious physical confrontation between the two prior to the stabbing.”

The outlet then described the footage, noting the pairs’ identities were not easily discernible in the clip and students were seen sitting quietly underneath a tent.

“Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it becomes apparent that the moment has happened when an armed Anthony attacked Metcalf. The stabbing itself is not visible on camera, but the reaction is immediate: students are seen fleeing from under the tent,” the report said.

After Anthony was arrested, he reportedly admitted to fatally stabbing Metcalf and claimed it was self-defense, per Breitbart News.

Frisco school officials recently confirmed they did have video footage of the incident but would not release it to the public, according to Breitbart News: