Democrats’ “Maryland Man,” illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, may be released from a jail in Tennessee on Friday.

His release is apparently up to a United States magistrate judge who could order he be cut loose as he awaits trial on federal human smuggling charges, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday.

The outlet said he was “wrongfully” deported back to his home country of El Salvador in March, and his lawyers said Tuesday a private security firm will transport him back to Maryland if he released from jail.

However, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may detain him once he arrives in his adopted state of Maryland and could try to deport him again,” the outlet said.

It is important to note that his wife filed a protective order in 2020 –her second — and claimed he had made threats of murder, Breitbart News reported on April 30.

The article stated, “Many Democrats rallied around the illegal migrant, despite growing evidence that he beat his wife and also served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang and worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022.”

He was suspected of human trafficking in 2022 when police pulled him over during a traffic stop in Tennessee and he had eight people inside the vehicle. The group was traveling from Texas, per Breitbart News.

In June after he was deported, the U.S. Department of Justice returned Abrego Garcia to the United States to face charges that he smuggled migrants, including minors, into the United States.

Later that month, officials with President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) were planning to deport him if he was released prior to the federal trial, Breitbart News reported on June 26:

During a hearing in federal court on Thursday, DOJ prosecutors said they plan to deport Abrego Garcia to a third country, not his native El Salvador, should he be released from jail. The prosecutors also said, though, that they do not have a timeline for when they would seek such a deportation against Abrego Garcia. The illegal alien is expected to be released from jail ahead of a human smuggling trial against him.

However, his lawyers persuaded a judge to keep him behind bars at the time.

“The elite lawyers told the judge that if he were released from jail by the Department of Justice, he would be quickly deported by the Department of Homeland Security,” Breitbart News reported on June 27.