A former classmate of the alleged shooter at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, said he exhibited strange behavior when they were in school together.

Josefina Sanchez told KSTP that the alleged shooter, who changed from his male name to a female name when he was 17 years old, would salute Adolf Hitler, the outlet reported.

“When you see something erratic, it doesn’t leave your mind… so he would put up his hand and praise Hitler,” she recalled.

When speaking of his disturbing manifesto videos, Sanchez, who was in grade school with the alleged shooter in St. Paul, said, “I think that’s a spiritual battle. I don’t think it’s this world — it’s demonic. I’m sorry, it is. I think we need Jesus. He needed him.”

Law enforcement believe the alleged shooter did post the videos that show guns, ammunition, and his manifesto.

Breitbart News reported that Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed two children were killed during the Mass that schoolchildren were attending early Wednesday, noting the trans suspected gunman fired through the windows of the church before killing himself.

The outlet said Thursday that 14 other children and three adults were wounded during the incident. The alleged shooter left behind a video message in which he said, “F*ck those kids.” In another part of the clip, the suspect said, “Where’s your f*cking God now?” per Breitbart News.

A now deleted YouTube page belonging to the trans accused gunman contained his manifesto and anti-Trump messages, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday:

A video posted by the gunman showed the manifesto and all of the gunman’s weapons. One of the magazines contained the words, “Kill Donald Trump.” “Where is your God?” “Mashallah” and “Israel Must Fall” were among the words written on the gunman’s magazines and weapons.

Per the KSTP article, Sanchez said seeing the alleged shooter’s journal was difficult for her, adding, “I wish I could have said something sooner, but I was little, how was I supposed to know?”