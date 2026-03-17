A man is accused of slashing at a passenger’s throat with a knife at Chicago’s Union Station, with the victim narrowly escaping injury.

Twenty-five-year-old Zakir Ibrahim of London has been charged with attempted murder in the case after he was taken into custody on March 3, CWB Chicago reported Monday.

The suspect also allegedly claimed to be a CIA agent who believed the individual was a hitman, the outlet said.

According to prosecutors, Ibrahim held the blade to the victim’s nose before stepping back and slashing at the passenger’s throat. However, the knife barely missed the person’s throat because the victim leaned back just in time to avoid being hurt.

“Ibrahim was detained pending trial by Judge Luciano Panici, Jr., who noted the attack was captured on video and witnessed by bystanders,” the outlet said.

CWB Chicago also shared an image of the suspect:

The city that is run by Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) has long been plagued with crime. In October, a Venezuelan migrant was accused of repeatedly stabbing a man who was recording a video in September.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Vasquez Guedez had been arrested eight times since January 2024. Another migrant was later accused of attacking a coworker with a concrete saw at a construction site in Chicago.

In February, three armed individuals approached a vehicle in Chicago and opened fire. Inside the vehicle were a woman, a man, and a baby, according to Breitbart News:

The woman was shot multiple times and succumbed to her wounds after being transported to the hospital. The man was shot twice and hospitalized in good condition, and the baby was uninjured. A witness said the baby was “holding a lollipop in the backseat of the car, crying,” after the shooting.

A female career criminal was also recently accused of killing an Uber Eats driver with his own car outside a Chicago hospital.