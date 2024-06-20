A transgender who allegedly shot and killed her parents in Washington, Utah, Tuesday was captured Wednesday and has been charged with numerous felonies.

ABC 4 noted that the shooting suspect, originally named Collin Troy Bailey, now goes by Mia Bailey, and is “a transgender male transitioning to female.”

KSLTV reported that police confirmed Bailey’s “name and gender were legally changed in 2023.”

Bailey was able to avoid being arrested by police on Tuesday night, and was located by law enforcement around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were able to convince Bailey to surrender the gun and afterward took Bailey into custody around 10:30 a.m.

St. George Police Department’s Officer Tiffany Mitchell announced Bailey’s arrest:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/480418064358855

While Bailey was still on the loose, Washington Police Department’s Lt. Kory Klotz warned that Bailey’s looks could change quickly, indicating that “wears wigs and is known to change hairstyles frequently.”

2 KUTV reported that law enforcement documents claimed Bailey told them, “She did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done.”

Bailey allegedly said, “I would do it again. I hate them.”

On June 8, 2024, Breitbart News reported that the transgender woman who shot and killed six innocents at a Nashville Christian school wanted to go to her parents’ home afterward and kill her father. In a post-attack interview between police and the transgender’s parents, the father was told that the transgender woman wanted to slash his tires to prevent him from leaving the house so she could come there after attacking the school and kill him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.