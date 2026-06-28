Charged: Michigan Couple Let Son, age 7 and 255 pounds, Lay Dying in His Bed But Called Vet For Sick Dog

A Michigan couple have been charged with murder after allegedly allowing their morbidly obese seven-year-old to lay dying in his bed — but instead were concerned enough about their sick dog to call a veterinarian.

Flint, Michigan couple Damien and Jessica O’Brien have been charged with second-degree murder and various child abuse counts for letting their seven year old boy Casper — who weighed a mind-boggling 255 pounds — become fatally ill as he lay surrounded by squalor, prosecutors say.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, in announcing the charges this week, told one news outlet that after first responders finally were called, conditions were so severe that police could not enter the house to help paramedics because there was no room from apparent hoarding.

But that was not the most shocking development as police investigated.

“They knew enough to call the veterinarian the very morning the child went into [cardiac arrest] because the dog was sick,” Leyton told Detroit’s FOX 2. “But yet they don’t take the kids to the doctor. [It] doesn’t make any sense to me.”

This, despite both mom and dad being employed and having health insurance, authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office has charged O’Briens with second-degree murder, torture and child abuse.

Casper’s sister, age 5, who Leyton described as “feral,” was also discovered in the home by first responders.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was also morbidly obese. She was dirty, had knots in her hair and was discovered by law enforcement unsupervised outside .

“When the police arrived, the 5-year-old little girl was running around naked and, for lack of a better term, she was like a feral child,” Leyton said.

The county’s child protective services removed the sister the day her brother was discovered and placed her in temporary foster care, according to authorities.

The young boy was not only bedridden, he was unable to speak and “living in filth,” according to Fox 2.

Leyton says Casper was non-verbal and likely on the autism spectrum and had never attended or been registered for school, according to mid-Michigan CBS affiliate WNEM 5.

The area school district, Child Protective Services and police were unaware of the children, the prosecutor said.

Neither child received medical care, he said.

An autopsy showed he Casper died of dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease, with morbid obesity being a contributing factor.

More details on the arrest and court appearances on the case are pending. If the O’Briens are convicted on these charges, they could each face life in prison.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse by parents in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.