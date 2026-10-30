Workers and diners at a restaurant were shaken up when a suspected drunk driver plowed a vehicle into the building on Saturday afternoon in Concord, California.

Law enforcement said the driver rammed his vehicle through the front windows of the Chicken Time and Kabob Craze restaurant on Meadow Lane, and video footage taken from inside the building showed the damage left behind, KRON reported Tuesday.

Restaurant owner Fraidoon Jamshed recalled the harrowing moments when the truck plowed through the front of the building, leaving glass and debris everywhere.

“The car jumped up and down, and then it hit the curb and this curb, and just flew in my store. I had seven, eight people sitting there, and I was behind the counter. And thank God that it’s miraculous nobody got hurt. It was a miracle,” he said.

The video footage shows the truck smash through the building; however, it does not stop immediately but slowly moves further into the room. In the tense moments, there are people sitting in the booths and one person sitting at a table.

Jamshed said everything happened extremely fast and he believes the driver was going 70 to 80 miles an hour.

When the truck finally stopped, Jamshed said, “His foot was still on the gas, and we had to open the car and remove his foot from the gas.”

The driver was later taken into custody for suspected DUI.

Due to a concrete pillar supporting the roof being knocked down, officials have closed the dining room that is shared by another restaurant called Little Thai House. However, the kitchen was not damaged because it is in another area of the building and it has remained open for takeout and delivery.

Repairs to the building may take months to complete.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a package of bills with the intent to curb drunk driving instances across the state, ABC 7 reported.

News about the incident in Concord came after an alleged drunk driver hit a group of 30 cyclists and killed two on Saturday evening “in the area of Kingsley Street and Tudor Avenue” in Montclair, California, authorities with the Montclair Police Department said, per WLKY.

“Law enforcement later identified the driver and found him at his home about a mile from the crash scene. The man, identified as 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez, was arrested at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death, felony hit-and-run involving death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” the outlet said.

Approximately 32 people die every day in drunk driving crashes across the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Driving a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous crime. Tough enforcement of drunk-driving laws has been a major factor in reducing drunk-driving deaths since the 1980s. Charges range from misdemeanors to felony offenses, and penalties for impaired driving can include driver’s license revocation, fines, and jail time. It’s also extremely expensive. A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees,” the site read.