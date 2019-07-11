Billionaire home-builder Bill Pulte donated $30,000 to a veteran on Wednesday with a little help from President Donald Trump.

Pulte, who also prides himself as being Twitter’s #1 philanthropist, tweeted at Trump on Wednesday promising that he would make the donation if Trump retweeted his offer to donate to the veteran.

Within two hours after the first tweet, Trump retweeted him, saying, “THANK YOU BILL!”

The home-builder later posted a video of himself with a beer musing about the experience:

Pulte tells you what it’s like to have the President of the United States tweet you. With a beer. #TwitterPhilanthropy https://t.co/iyfUgaVaa3 — Bill Pulte (@pulte) July 11, 2019

“The president of the United States just retweeted our work – literally punched a hole in reality,” Pulte said in the video. “The president of the United States, with one tweet.”

Pulte added that Trump gave that much-needed boost for shifting the distribution of wealth from the government to rich people giving to those in need.

“I believe that the government should not be in the business, necessarily, of completely redistributing wealth. Right? We need the rich to be able to be benevolent and give back to people and do so in an immediate fashion,” Pulte said.

“And what the president of the United States just did tonight was he just gave us that avenue in. He, just, literally, punched a hole in reality and said, ‘We’re going to take philanthropy, and we’re going to move that online,’” Pulte continued.

Although Pulte is happy that the president is taking notice of his massive giving campaign, he does not plan to end his Twitter philanthropy anytime soon. Pulte placed a pinned tweet at the top of his profile saying that he is looking to help others in need.