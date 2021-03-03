The Washington Post’s editorial board admitted this week that Democrat dreams of hiking the minimum wage to $15 per hour will not happen.
“A $15 minimum wage won’t happen… Democrats need to bow to that reality,” the newspaper owned by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wrote.
“Democrats should get to work on a more modest raise,” the paper suggested.
However, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday called for the Senate parliamentarian to break the rules of the Senate and push the wage increase through.
My own personal view is that the Senate should ignore the parliamentarian’s advice, which is wrong in a number of respects. I am not sure, however, that my view at this point is the majority view in the Democratic Caucus.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 2, 2021
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called the debate over raising the minimum wage “utterly embarrassing” and reiterated her push for the Biden administration to override the Senate parliamentarian and include a pay floor increase in the Democrats’ coronavirus relief package.
“It is utterly embarrassing that ‘pay people enough to live’ is a stance that’s even up for debate,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday night. “Override the parliamentarian and raise the wage.”
It is utterly embarrassing that “pay people enough to live” is a stance that’s even up for debate.
Override the parliamentarian and raise the wage. McD’s workers in Denmark are paid $22/hr + 6 wks paid vacation. $15/hr is a deep compromise – a big one, considering the phase in.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021
But the Washington Post disagreed and suggested a compromise between republicans and democrats, writing, “Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) have three GOP co-sponsors for their bill to raise the federal minimum to $10 per hour over five years.”
“Meanwhile, self-styled populist Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has said he could support a higher minimum wage, though he would limit the $15 minimum to companies with sales of $1 billion or more,” the Post continued.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Monday, “It is an issue that the president remains committed to. He wants the minimum wage to be raised. That’s why he put it in his package.”
When asked if Biden had a “Plan C” for raising the minimum wage, Psaki didn’t offer specifics but said that Biden will work with lawmakers and use any leverage he has to make the proposal a reality.
“He’s going to be in conversations, and we will be at a number of levels, with members of Congress with their staffs about the best vehicle moving forward,” Psaki said.
“But we don’t have a clear answer on what that looks like at this point. It just remains a commitment and something he will use his political capital to get done.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced his opinion too. “I think it’s worth discussing.”
.@LeaderMcConnell on raising the minimum wage above $7.25 an hour: "Sen. Romney and Sen. Cotton have been talking about a proposal for a minimum wage increase. It is true that it hasn't been raised in quite a while. And I think it's worth discussing."
— Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) March 2, 2021
