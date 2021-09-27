President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will issue a draft regulation to revive all or part of former President Barack Obama’s ‘DACA’ work-permit program for roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants.

“DHS is complying with the July 16, 2021 order issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, which prohibits DHS from granting initial DACA requests,” an agency statement said Monday morning. “The Biden-Harris Administration has appealed the Texas court ruling.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy was created by Obama in the run-up to the 2012 election.

It protects younger illegal aliens who were brought to the United States as children by their parents. It gives the migrants exemptions from deportation, and provides them with Social Security cards and work permits to help them compete for Americans’ blue-collar jobs.

The program allows employers to hire more illegal migrants.

The program also gives the Democrats a victim group of TV-ready migrants — now dubbed “Dreamers” — to help Democrats and businesses to shame Americans who want to protect their national labor market from migrants. For example, Mayorkas declared Monday that “the Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country.”

However, the proposed regulation will likely be reviewed by judges as a potential violation of Americans’ right to have their immigration laws be set by their elected members Congress, not by political appointees in DHS.

The draft regulation says the DHS might not provide work permits to the illegals.

Breitbart News reported on the judge’s decision in July:

“Even Defendants-Intervenors’ own experts could not escape the reality that DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] congests the workforce,” wrote Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court in Houston. The pro-DACA team admitted that “[W]ork authorizations and deferral from deportation provided by DACA allow recipients to better compete with legally present workers,” Hanen wrote on page 19 of the July 16, 77-page decision. The decision bars the award of additional work permits to DACA migrants but does not yet revoke the work permits held by roughly 650,000 illegals.

“DHS violated the [Administrative Procedure Act] with the creation DACA and its continued operation … the DACA Memorandum and the DACA program that it created are hereby vacated and remanded to DHS for further consideration, as requested,” Judge Hanen wrote. “DHS … is hereby enjoined from approving any new DACA applications and granting the attendant status.”

