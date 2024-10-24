Trump Is Trouncing Harris on Tariffs

Kamala Harris’s message on tariffs is being strongly rejected by American voters.

In her CNN town hall on Wednesday, Harris once again misleadingly called Trump’s tariff proposal a “national sales tax of at least 20 percent on everyday goods and necessities” and claimed that they would raise costs for American families. She couldn’t even bring herself to use the word “tariff.”

But the American people apparently agree with Trump that tariff is “the most beautiful word” in the English language.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey released Thursday shows that 54 percent of Americans say they trust Trump do to a better job on tariffs on imports. Just 32 percent say they trust Harris.

The results are similar to a Reuters/Ipsos poll last month that found 56 percent of voters support Trump’s tariff proposal. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released last week found that 57 percent of voters support raising tariffs, including 19 percent who strongly support this view.