PHOTOS: Massive Cargo Ship Buildup Outside L.A., Long Beach Ports as Imports Resume

Massive supply chain disruptions are being felt across the United States as imports resume from pandemic lows — and as the country’s busiest ports, at Los Angeles and Long Beach, are unable to handle the volume of container ships, many of which await offshore.

Part of the problem, the Wall Street Journal noted Sunday, is that “the busiest U.S. port complex shuts its gates for hours on most days and remains closed on Sundays.” As a result, “[t]ens of thousands of containers are stuck … [and m]ore than 60 ships are lined up to dock, with waiting times stretching to three weeks.” The ships are visible from the shore, for miles:

The Journal notes that the supply chain is beset by a variety of problems, all of which contribute to the shipping delays: limited interest among workers in performing night shifts; scarce warehouse capacity; empty containers taking up space in port; a shortage of equipment on the docks; and limited trucking capacity, which has barely expanded to meet the increase in demand.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times advises: “Get your holiday shopping done — right now.”

The last shipping crisis on the West Coast was in 2015, when a strike among dock workers delayed imports and exports.

