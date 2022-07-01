Manufacturing Growth Under Biden has Fallen All The Way Back Down to Lockdown 2020 Levels

Manufacturing activity slumped in June to a two-year low as new orders and employment contracted, the latest sign that the economy is weakening under the burden of high inflation, and tightening monetary policy.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index of manufacturing activity fell to 53 last month from 56.1 in May, according to data released Friday. The reading was weaker than the Econoday median forecast of 55.

Readings above 50 indicate ongoing expansion and readings lower indicate contraction. The June number indicates expansion has slowed and may be nearing a reversal.

While the manufacturing sector is only a small part of the overall U.S. economy it is seen as a bellwether. Declines in manufacturing often precipitate broader declines.