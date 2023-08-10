Biden Promises Aid for ‘Climate Migrants’ in Weather Channel Interview

The Weather Channel is promoting the open-ended claim migrants should be allowed to enter the United States if their homelands are damaged by “extreme weather” — and President Joe Biden is eager to say yes.

“Is it the responsibility of the United States to protect migrants who might be fleeing extreme weather in their countries?” meteorologist Stephanie Abrams asked Biden during a very rare and softball interview beside the Grand Canyon.

Biden replied in the August 9 broadcast:

Look, I think the United States should do everything it can to help people who are in desperate need and have no other means of help. And we’ve always done that. It is just who we are. We’re the United States of America … for example, one of the things we’re doing is we’re providing for changing the environment, the physical structures, inthe countries which they come from.

Biden then drifted away from the topic, saying “We’re replacing every single lead pipe in America.”

"Is it the responsibility of the U.S. to protect migrants who might be fleeing extreme weather in their countries?" Biden: "We're replacing every single lead pipe in America!" pic.twitter.com/LYEjmsTLJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Business groups want to import poor people into the United States and Europe to serve as consumers, renters, and cheap workers.

One claim is “climate refugees” are being created by climate change, and should be allowed to move into Americans’ society instead of developing their own countries.

“There could be 1.2 billion climate refugees by 2050,” the Swiss-based Zurich Insurance Group Ltd claimed in June 2023:

According to UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, an annual average of 21.5 million people were forcibly displaced each year by weather-related events – such as floods, storms, wildfires and extreme temperatures – between 2008 and 2016. This climate migration is expected to surge in coming decades with forecasts from international thinktank the IEP predicting that 1.2 billion people could be displaced globally by 2050 due to climate change and natural disasters.

Business groups also want more migrants because it is easier and safer for them to import poor people than to invest in developing countries. Breitbart News reported in November 2021:

Throughout the 1990s, economists expected investors in wealthy countries to move job-creating investments to the developing world and, thereby, raise billions of people out of poverty, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the GOP-linked American Action Forum, said. However, “for any number of reasons — inability to enforce contracts, political problems — the capital [in wealthy countries] really didn’t flow that way. It stayed in these [wealthy] countries,” he said during an October 26 online talk organized by far-left public publication DemocracyJournal.org. But economics does abhor a vacuum, and so “now the [poor] labor is coming for the capital,” via international migration, according to Holtz-Eakin, a pro-migration economist who formerly worked for Sen. John McCain and for President George W. Bush when he was pushing the open-borders “any willing worker” claim.

Biden has already imported at least 6 million migrants for economic purposes in less than three years.

That economic policy has helped investors by inflating real estate prices and reducing Americans’ wages.

Biden’s huge inflow include roughly 2 million legal migrants, 3.5 million illegal and quasi-legal migrants allowed through the southern border, roughly 1.6 million “gotaways” who sneaked over the border, plus hundreds of thousands of migrants who have refused to go home when their legal visas expire.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among GOP and swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.