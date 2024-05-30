Bidenflation Backlash: Walgreens Joins Amazon, Target, Walmart, Cutting Prices on Thousands of Items

Walgreens announced on Wednesday it is lowering prices on more than one thousand national and store brand items, the news coming as corporations are apparently trying to battle inflation in President Joe Biden’s America.

The pharmacy store chain is cutting prices, along with Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Amazon Fresh, according to Fox 5.

“Unfortunately, the price cuts on shelves at large retailers are unlikely to reduce inflation, which is now largely driven by price increases in the services side of the economy,” stated Breitbart News’s John Carney.

“Core goods prices, which exclude food and energy prices, fell in April both on a month-to-month basis and compared with a year earlier, according to the Department of Labor. Core services prices, on the other hand, have jumped 5.3 percent from a year ago,” he added.

During a Wednesday interview on The View, First Lady Jill Biden claimed companies such as Target and Walmart are lowing prices because her husband instructed them to do so, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

She stated:

[I]t’s what Joe is doing. So, you’re right; inflation is down. But, recently, he’s been meeting with CEOs of the major companies, like Target and Walmart and grocery stores, to say, “You have to bring down these prices,” and they’ve responded. They’ve responded, “Yes.” It was just in the New York Times last week. So, he’s going to continue doing this, talking to CEOs, and, look, you probably heard last week, the head of McDonald’s said, “We’re going to bring the prices down on the meals,” and then, I think it was Burger King that said, “Okay, we’re going to do it too,” because they’re responding to you. We can’t have this corporate greed. We have to get control of it. And so, Joe is working on that every single day…every day.

As people continue to struggle financially, the cost of fast food has also gone up across America, Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported on May 23.

Consumer expert Andrea Woroch told Fox 5 it remained undecided whether customers were truly experiencing savings.

“When I look at the list of what the price reductions were at stores like at Target, for instance, and they weren’t huge. They were like 60 cents off a pack of goldfish,” Woroch explained.

Aldi recently said it was passing $100 million in savings along to customers by cutting prices on about 250 items in its stores, an effort that will continue through Labor Day, WSIL reported May 12:

In a statement, Walgreens said the company “understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items.”