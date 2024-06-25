‘Difficult Decision’: Hooters Shutters Dozens of Locations as Inflation Plagues Consumers

Hooters has closed dozens of locations as inflation continues choking people and businesses in President Joe Biden’s America.

A Hooters spokesperson told the New York Post on Monday, “Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision” to shut down some of its restaurants.

Approximately 40 of its 300 restaurants across the globe have been closed. However, the company has been opening locations for American consumers and others all over the world, while also offering its frozen foods on the shelves of grocery stores.

In May, analysis showed that inflation, the high cost of living, and the post-coronavirus lockdown landscape have made it difficult for restaurants in America to keep going, Breitbart News reported:

Data from the third quarter of 2023 shows that visits to full-service restaurants across the United States were down nearly five percent from 2022, while customers at coffee shops shot up by around the same amount. As people returned to in-person work after the pandemic shutdowns, their fast-casual food and drink orders went up while they spent less to actually sit down somewhere and eat.

In order to help those struggling and keep its doors open, McDonald’s recently launched an updated $5 meal deal as fast food prices jumped under Biden’s leadership, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

The cost of food also has an effect on the political landscape.

“Increased prices of about 20 percent on average across the board for all goods and services is hurting Biden’s reelection chances,” the report stated. “Eighty-seven percent of Americans believe his policies either hurt or had no impact on inflation, the number one issue among respondents, a Monmouth University poll found this week.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed grocery prices fell under Biden’s leadership, but Breitbart News fact-checked her claim and found it to be false.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “There were grocery things that were up — it has gone down!” (Grocery prices are up 20%+ since Biden took office) “We saw gas prices go down!” (Gas is up 44%+ since Biden took office) pic.twitter.com/G5jB6PV7Hg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

The outlet noted:

“Food prices jumped 6.3% in 2021, and 10.4% in 2022. In 2023, food-price increases slowed, with the index up 2.7%,” TheStreet reported. To put that in perspective, Yahoo News reported that “a basket of groceries that cost $100 in November 2020 would now set you back $125.80.”

The report also said even though the rate of inflation is slowing down, prices have continued to increase.

Social media users were quick to share their opinions on Jean-Pierre’s claim, one person writing, “Ridiculous. If there’s one thing people understand, it’s how much more they are paying for food and gas since Biden took office.”

“My grocery bill says otherwise,” another user commented.