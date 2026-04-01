Poll: Majority of Voters Say Democrats Want Open Borders

Majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and swing-voters agree the Democratic Party wants open borders, according to a poll of 2,009 registered voters by Harvard Harris.

Fifty-one percent of Democrats, 63 percent of Republicans, and 52 percent of independents and “others” agree that the Democratic Party wants open borders with the rest of the world, the poll says.

The overall result is 56 percent agree, 44 percent disagree.

The numbers are poison for the Democratic Party because the same poll also showed 77 percent support for deporting criminal migrants and 54 percent support for deporting all migrants. That high support for deportations was established during the mass migration welcomed by President Joe Biden and his progressive deputies.

Eighteen months after Trump won his second term, the poll showed that only a narrow 52 percent majority of all voters believe the Democrats actually want to deport even violent migrants.

The shocking numbers come as Democratic legislators have switched their empathy from Americans to migrants, and are now blocking 2026 funding for ICE’s deportations until the GOP agrees to ICE arrest rules that would make ICE deportations practically impossible.

That battle is still undecided, and the Harvard Harris poll shows that voters blame the GOP more than the Democrats amid the skewed coverage by pro-Democratic establishment media. Just 35 percent support the shutdown, but 53 percent say the GOP is more to blame, while just 47 percent say the Democrats are to blame, says the poll.

Some Democrats see the political danger of their self-radicalization and are urging the Democrats to mimic moderation.

For example, a top immigration deputy for President Joe Biden is urging the Democratic Party to promise firm control of the border. “We need to acknowledge that crossing the border illegally is a crime and shut down the illegal immigration channel altogether,” Blas Nunez-Neto wrote in a March article for the progressive Seachlight Institute.

His article is titled “No More Back Doors,” but he urges Democrats to solve their migration politics by opening the front doors even wider so that more wage-cutting, rent-spiking, productivity-shrinking migrants can legally flood into Americans’ communities, housing, jobs, culture, and politics.

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“We welcome immigrants as an essential part of a thriving and growing nation, but they must come the right way or not at all,” he wrote, as if massive legal and illegal migration since 1990 has not already inflicted massive damage on ordinary Americans.

That massive inflow is now threatening a core constituency of the Democratic Party — the white-collar professionals who are losing jobs and careers to H-1B visa workers. A new poll showed that one in five American professionals fear they will be replaced by H-1Bs.

Despite the claim of moderation, Nunez-Neto’s stance for more legalized migration mimics the investor groups who pressured Biden’s deputies to cut wages and boost Wall Street by extracting more migrants from poor countries. The view is also shared by some GOP banker-politicians.

Yet the Democratic Party’s progressive base is also pushing Wall Street’s migration policy. For example, New Republic editor Felipe De La Hoz wrote on March 31:

Mass immigration is good, socially and economically; is the single most significant factor in America’s current position as the global locus of commerce and culture; we’ve been lucky to have it; and we should want more .. … It’s time to start over—lift nonsensical caps on annual family and employment green cards, reformulate visas entirely (how about a health care–specific visa?) and wrest back control from the executive branch, which is invoking obscure provisions to rewrite immigration law on the fly. Oh, and get rid of the Department of Homeland Security, the creation of which was one of the worst decisions in the panicked wake of 9/11.

The Democrats’ pushback against Trump’s deportations is an indirect attack on Trump’s low-migration, high-productivity national economic strategy and his 2026 policy on affordability.

Under Trump’s low-migration, high-deportation reforms, Americans’ wages are up, housing costs are down, inflation has been declining, transport costs have been shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive and earn more wages for each working hour.

His economic reforms, however, are opposed by establishment Republicans and their progressive partners.

RestaurantBusinessOnline.com reported on January that Trump’s deputies are raising voters’ wages by deporting illegal migrants: “Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages. Wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate, according to Oxford Economics, from 3.7% this year to 5.6% by 2027.

The pro-citizen, pro-wage policy is deeply opposed by Democrats, who instead promise to raise living standards for migrants and citizens via government benefits.