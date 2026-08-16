Winning: Americans’ Tax Refunds Increased by $43 Billion This Year

Americans experienced a major increase in their tax returns this year, which the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) attributed in part to President Donald Trump’s tax law.

A recent GAO report broke down the numbers related to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that has apparently increased average tax refunds for Americans, Just the News reported Saturday, citing the GAO.

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“The increase this year represented $43 billion more in refunds than the IRS had issued during the 2025 filing season for tax year 2024,” according to the report.

The GAO report stated:

By the end of the 2026 filing season, IRS issued $296 billion in taxpayer refunds — an increase of $43 billion, or 17 percent, from 2025 (see fig. 2). The average tax refund that taxpayers received in 2026 increased by $333, or 11 percent, compared to the same period in 2025. IRS attributed these increases to millions of taxpayers claiming new deductions in 2026, such as the ‘no tax on tips’ and ‘no tax on overtime’ provisions.

When Trump was asked in January about the tax refunds Americans would receive this year, he said, “You know, the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill just kicked in, and you’re going to see some tremendous numbers,” according to Breitbart News.

In an article for the outlet, Michael Faulkender, who is co-chair for American Prosperity at the America First Policy Institute, wrote in April that “too many in Washington treat taxpayers as a source of revenue rather than as the lifeblood of a thriving economy. The result has been slower investment, fewer opportunities for families, and a sense that getting ahead is harder than it should be.”

He also highlighted recent tax reforms, stating, “Our enactment of a pro-growth, pro-family tax code is unleashing an era of American abundance where businesses expand, paychecks rise, and hard-working Americans build real financial security.”

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The White House has criticized Democrat lawmakers as “affordability frauds” who would have given Americans the biggest tax hike in the nations’ history, per Breitbart News.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “As we have seen this tax season, President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts have put a historic amount of money back into the pockets of the American people this year.”

“Democrats in Congress have proven over and over again that they are the affordability frauds who believe the government should keep more of the American people’s hard-earned money. This President and Republicans in Congress fundamentally believe that Americans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. It’s a clear contrast for American families to keep in mind,” she added.