Black Friday got off to a quieter start than usual at some of the country’s best-known shopping destinations, with shorter lines at Macy’s flagship in Manhattan and thinner opening crowds in the Twin Cities.

Shoppers still lined up by the hundreds at a New Jersey mall, and thousands turned out at a Connecticut shopping center. The early reports varied even within the same metro area, and nationwide figures for Friday’s store visits were unavailable.

At Macy’s Herald Square, sales associate Mary Ding, who has worked eight Black Fridays, told Bloomberg News that the line seemed shorter than in previous years. Rain lingered into the morning after the storm that postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bloomberg also found parking readily available around 8 a.m. at malls in Millburn, N.J., and Yonkers, N.Y. At Macy’s, two visitors from Illinois told the Associated Press that they had expected a scramble and were surprised by how calm the store was.

Across the Hudson River, hundreds lined up early at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., CBS New York reported. News 12 Connecticut reported that thousands turned out Friday morning at Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that hundreds lined up at Mall of America, though opening crowds were thinner than in past years. Traffic picked up later there and at nearby Rosedale Center. In western Pennsylvania, the manager of Indiana Mall told radio station WCCS that early crowds were below normal. In Butler Township, a regular Black Friday shopper told the Butler Eagle that stores seemed busier than they had in the past few years.

In suburban Chicago, ABC7 reported that lines stretched outside some stores after the Fashion Outlets of Chicago opened at 6 a.m. WSVN reported lines outside Nike and Lululemon at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Fla. NBC Los Angeles reported that shoppers began lining up Thursday night at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif.

The National Retail Federation’s preholiday survey found that 126 million people planned to shop on Black Friday, in stores or online, down from 130.4 million in last year’s survey. A separate survey by ICSC, a retail real-estate trade group, found that 84 percent of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers planned to buy in a physical store at some point through Cyber Monday, the highest share in its survey since 2019. Sensormatic Solutions forecast that Black Friday would again be the season’s busiest day for store visits, even as it projected that visits over the full holiday season would fall 3.5 percent from last year.

Online spending was already running ahead of expectations. Adobe Digital Insights said U.S. shoppers spent a record $7.1 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier and above its $6.9 billion forecast. Adobe projected that Black Friday online spending would rise 9.2 percent to $12.9 billion.