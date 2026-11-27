Thanksgiving Day is a day known for birds, in a sense. But shouting “Go Birds!” in the wrong environs can lead to big-time trouble.

The Eagles pulled off one of the greatest Thanksgiving Day comebacks in Thanksgiving history, erasing a late third-quarter 31-10 deficit and coming back to win 39-38.

Understandably, that thrilling comeback brought joy to many Eagles fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium. However, according to multiple online reports, that exuberance led to trouble when a solo Eagles fan began repeatedly screaming “Go Birds!” near some Cowboys fans.

Two Cowboys fans, a man and a woman, took strong exception to the Philly fan’s exhortations, and a fight ensued.

Well, a fight is a generous way of putting it. In reality, the Eagles fans dished out some major punishment to the couple as he repeatedly punched, kicked, and threw the man, and even punched the woman after she got involved in the scrape.

It’s unknown if any arrests were made. Alcohol likely played a major role in escalating the dispute.

AT&T Stadium has been the scene of more than one serious fracas in recent memory. Two weeks ago, a 36-year-old Cowboys fan died from injuries he sustained during a fight with 49ers fans at the stadium.