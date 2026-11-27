Netflix took the occasion of our Thanksgiving holiday to share a torrid lesbian sex scene on social media and Americans had quite a reaction.

Netflix welcomed in the holiday with a caption reading “this thanksgiving plate” over an explicit lesbian sex scene from The Hunting Wives Season 2, which dropped on the streamer that day.

The clip shows middle-aged actresses Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lustily engaged in sex in bed together as they both say, “I love you,” to each other.

The show, based on the May Cobb novel, has been a big hit for Netflix. It follows Snow’s character Sophie O’Neil who is corrupted by Akerman’s Margo Banks and gets herself involved in obsession, secrets, and murder.

While fans may like the show, many Americans were incensed that Netflix decided to post a steamy lesbian sex scene on Thanksgiving Day with a caption evoking the holiday.

The Netflix post was a target for a lot of messages from Americans disgusted that Netflix chose this holiday to unleash such a post.

Donald Trump, Jr. also blasted the streamer, asking, “What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving.”

Another blasted the company for its falling stock prices, and added, “You deserve every bit of this and more. What a disgusting company pornifying Thanksgiving.”

One noted how thankful he is for cancelling Netflix, and added, “I cancelled Netflix last year and every single day I am vindicated in that decision.”

Others chimed in saying, “Why are you posting this? wtf?,” and “I’m offended that this does not represent the Black trans women community. Your silence is violence,” “Could you please refrain from posting pornography,” “Classless and intentionally perverse to post this on a holiday centered around family values,” and “Fucking retards.”

These are only a few examples. Many posters chose to attack the company with memes, blasting the streamer for its extreme left-wingism.

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