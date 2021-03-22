Raymond Schaefer did not finish high school because he chose to serve in World War II, but on Thursday, he finally received his long-awaited diploma.

“Today, we are blessed to experience one of those significant moments in time with Mr. Raymond Schaefer,” said Principal Dan Foster of Waterford Union High School in Wisconsin, according to Fox 6.

The Waterford Union High School marching band, school board members, teachers, students, and loved ones made the surprise graduation ceremony a success.

“It’s great. I thought of it many times but never got around to it,” Schaefer commented.

The veteran also received an honorary medal to commemorate his time at Racine County School of Agriculture since it was shut down in 1959.

“I proudly present to you an Aggie, a graduate of 1943, recognized on this day, March 18, 2021,” Foster told him.

While describing Schaefer’s tough decision as a teen to leave school and fight in World War II, Foster stated, “Raymond not only served his country, but he also served the world.”