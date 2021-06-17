Girls Rock Music Camp Partners with Planned Parenthood

A Virginia summer camp that has focused on helping young girls develop musical skills has now partnered with Planned Parenthood to offer a virtual program billed as one that will “educate and empower” them.

Girls Rock Roanoke, founded in 2012, has joined with Planned Parenthood in a program called “Teen Connections.”

”Young people just want to know that what they’re going through is typical,” said Monique Ingram, Planned Parenthood of Roanoke health educator, according to a report at WDBJ7.com, which explained the virtual program allows the abortion industry giant to “serve a wider range of youth, not just those who come to summer camp.”

“We really get to hone in and focus on a lot of the messages that we send to them many ways in camp,” said Lacey Levy, Girls Rock Roanoke executive director. “It’s not masked in music this time, it’s more direct and straightforward.”

Monica Cline, a former Planned Parenthood sex-ed instructor who became founder and director of It Takes A Family, said in a comment sent to Breitbart News parents should be concerned about Planned Parenthood having greater access to their children:

Planned Parenthood is uniquely skilled at getting the attention of future clients and attempting to step into parental roles, especially for young women. Parents need to be aware of these tactics and not only closely watch and vet what their kids are watching and who they are listening to, but step up and have those conversations with their kids about self-image, confidence, and intimacy. Because really, if parents don’t do their jobs, Planned Parenthood is happy to take over – and that is terrifying.

The Teen Connections Virtual Summer Program is for grades 6-12, according to the news report, and graduates of the program will receive a $100 Visa gift card and be identified as “peer educators.’

The Teen Connections website contains minimal information, but does allow visitors to navigate to Planned Parenthood’s YouTube channel and the website of digital media platform Amaze, which produces videos the company labels as “sex education.”

As Breitbart News reported in March 2020, immediately after most of the nation’s schools closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amaze launched an at-home sex ed video series on Facebook.

Amaze touts it offers children “medically accurate” and “age-appropriate” information. Among the organization’s offerings for at-home sex ed is a series called #AskAMAZE.

“Our first video covers the much asked question, is it normal to watch porn?” Amaze announced, and, in the video, answered the question with a resounding “Yes!”

“Lots of people watch porn,” the narrator continued. “After all, it’s right there and it’s free. And anyway, many people are curious about this sex stuff.”

The only negative aspect of porn Amaze mentioned in the video is that “porn is not real.”

“It’s just a fantasy like superheroes movies,” the narrator explained. “Bodies don’t look like those in porn movies.”

The left-wing Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) has advocated for Amaze’s programs on “equitable, inclusive sex ed.”

Since 2015, SIECUS has partnered with Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ activist groups such as GLSEN and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to lead comprehensive sex ed programs in schools throughout the country:

Recently, parents of first-grade children at the exclusive New York City Dalton School were enraged when they discovered their children were shown a “sex ed” cartoon video, from Amaze, in which young children talked about “touching themselves” for pleasure.

The Teen Connections website also allows visitors to schedule an appointment at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Girls Rock Roanoke currently self-describes on its website it is an “all-volunteer, community-based organization in the Roanoke Valley whose primary focus is to empower female identifying, non-binary and gender expansive folks through music, creative expression and collaboration while supporting positive change in their own lives and communities.”