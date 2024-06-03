Anonymous Donor Gives $50,000 to Wipe Out Virginia Students’ Lunch Debt

An anonymous donor sent a Virginia school foundation $50,000 to pay off children’s lunch debt, surprising district officials and “significantly” alleviating the financial burden on families.

The Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on expanding opportunities for Fauquier County Public Schools, teachers, and students, was the recipient of the generous donation, Fauquier Now reported.

The foundation had launched a fundraising campaign in the community in March, raising over $2,200 over the course of several weeks to go towards student lunch debt.

In addition to the $50,000 from the unidentified benefactor, the foundation was able to raise some additional money and deliver more than $56,200 to the district.

Fauquier County Public Schools director of school nutrition thanked the anonymous good Samaritan in a news release.

“We are deeply humbled and immensely appreciative for the opportunity to support so many families in our community,” SueAnn Fox said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “With this generous gift, we will be able to provide meals to those who need it most. In particular, for families enduring financial challenges, this donation significantly eases the burden of lunch debt.”

An 11-year-old Missouri boy made headlines last month for raising over $7,300 to pay off his school’s entire lunch debt, Breitbart News reported.

Daken Kramer, the heroic fifth-grader at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs, told ABC7 “It’s important for kids to eat. I don’t think they could make it through the day without eating a school lunch.”

Back in January, a Georgia community wiped out all lunch debt in its public schools after generous citizens and businesses stepped up to cover the $88,000 bill.