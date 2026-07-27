China-Linked Harvard University Received More Foreign Money than Any Other U.S. College

Harvard University, which has ties to Communist China, has apparently outpaced other American universities in receiving foreign funding.

Now, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who also chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, wants government officials to investigate China’s flow of money into colleges, Fox News reported Monday.

The outlet noted the U.S. Department of Education has kept a list of federally funded universities that received foreign money, and “The Trump administration sought to revamp the agency’s online reporting portal, and, in doing so, it has shown that one institution, Harvard University, has scored more foreign funding than any other college in the country.”

Cotton wants answers regarding the issue, saying he was concerned that transactions with sanctioned Chinese entities may not have been reported.

“Therefore, I encourage additional scrutiny of financial ties between American universities and Communist China,” he said.

The Fox article continued:

Cotton noted that since the portal was relaunched in January, reporting data has shown that federally funded universities accepted more than $6.8 billion from “Communist China — including more than $300 million from sanctioned entities.” “Harvard, for instance, has received more than $630 million from Chinese entities,” Cotton wrote. “This includes roughly $418,000 from organizations participating in foreign talent programs and nearly $420,000 from entities allegedly supporting unauthorized military advancements.”

Cotton also recently highlighted the fact that Communist China had long been planning to replace the U.S. as the world’s dominant superpower:

In 2019, Breitbart News’s Penny Starr reported, “The Clarion Project, a watchdog group known for its groundbreaking documentaries on extreme ideologies, compiled a report this month revealing the billions of dollars that colleges and universities in America have taken from foreign entities — including adversarial states.”

The news about Harvard came as the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Right Division announced it was opening a compliance review into Harvard “to determine whether its China-based financial aid programs and practices exclude American-citizen students, in violation Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of national origin.”

The press release continued:

Under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, institutions of higher education, such as Harvard, must self-report gifts and contracts valued at $250,000 or more. Harvard’s disclosures indicate that it is the American university receiving the most funding from foreign sources, having disclosed nearly $4.5 billion in foreign funding. Harvard’s disclosures also confirm that its greatest source of foreign funding comes from sources based in China, which account for more than $630 million.

In 2025, the Chinese Communist government condemned the United States for ending Harvard’s much-abused international student program, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet later reported, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the U.S. State Department will be revoking visas of Chinese students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”