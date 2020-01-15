Left-wing actor John Leguizamo is the latest Hollywood figure to turn on Mark Zuckerberg by calling the Facebook CEO a “tech gangster” and claiming that the social media company represents a direct threat to the electoral process.

In an unhinged tweet posted during the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Leguizamo lashed out at the Facebook founder by accusing him of preventing fair elections and causing democracy to die.

“We can’t have free and fair elections in America because tech gangster #MarkZuckerberg and his Facebook won’t allow it! Our democracy dies because of Mark,” John Leguizamo tweeted.

The Summer of Sam star is the latest entertainment figure to publicly blast Zuckerberg since Facebook decided that it would continue to accept political ads without fact checking them. Facebook’s policy differs from those of Twitter and Spotify, which have said they won’t accept political ads in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.

Zuckerberg has stated that he doesn’t want his social media company to become an arbiter of truth. “At the end of the day, I just think that in a democracy, people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying,” he said in an interview on CBS This Morning in December.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill declared this week that he is deleting his Facebook account due to Zuckerberg’s decision, saying that the Facebook CEO values “profit more than truthfulness.”

Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has repeatedly criticized Zuckerberg, calling him a “naive, misguided child” at the Golden Globes last week.

In October, Cohen lashed out against Zuckerberg in a profane Twitter rant, criticizing the tech billionaire for a recent speech in which he said it’s wrong for a private company to censor the news or politicians.

Leguizamo has a pattern of singling out Silicon Valley companies for public shaming when they offend his political sensibilities.

Last year, the Summer of Sam actor took aim at Google when his search results returned a Breitbart News article. “Why is the heinous #breitbart popping up as my 1st choice on google?! And the next 4 choices just as offensive? This is not my google! ” he tweeted.