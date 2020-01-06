Golden Globes: Sacha Baron Cohen Rips Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Naive, Misguided Child’

British actor Sacha Baron Cohen ripped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the Golden Globes on Sunday, referring to him as a “naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda.”

The Borat actor was presenting the nominated movie Jojo Rabbit, Fox Searchlight’s satire about Nazi Germany as experienced through the overactive imagination of a 10-year-old boy.

“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends,” Cohen said. “His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry this is an old intro for The Social Network.”

This isn’t the first time that Cohen has publicly taken aim at Zuckerberg. In October, Cohen lashed out against Zuckerberg in a profane Twitter rant, criticizing the tech billionaire for a recent speech in which he said it’s wrong for a private company to censor the news or politicians.

Just heard #MarkZuckerberg’s disingenuous speech. He is not the government, but the owner of a private business and not subject to the 1st Amendment! — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 17, 2019

If he owned a fancy restaurant and 4 neo-Nazis came goose-stepping into the dining room and were talking loudly about wanting to kill “Jewish scum”, would he serve them an elegant eight course meal? Or would tell them to get the f**k out of his restaurant? It’s the same thing. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 17, 2019

In November, the star railed against social media giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, calling them “the greatest propaganda machine in history” for hate groups during a speech for the ADL.

Cohen was nominated for a Golden Globe this year for his performance in the Netflix limited series The Spy, in which he plays an Israeli agent. But the actor lost out to Russell Crowe for Showtime’s The Loudest Voice.

