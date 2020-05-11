Actress Amber Tamblyn Promotes Abortion Lobby Fundraiser with Leftist Meme Masks

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Amber Tamblyn attend the Nasty Women Unite Festival on June 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

Actress Amber Tamblyn is promoting a fundraiser for abortion rights political lobbying group NARAL that features the sale of facial masks printed with leftist meme slogans from the 2016 presidential campaign.

The star of Joan of Arcadia and Two and a Half Men posted to Twitter a photo of herself wearing a mask with the meme slogan “But Her Emails” – one of those available for purchase from the TiredOfWinning store:

“And $5 from every mask order goes to @NARAL organization which works to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices for her body,” Tamblyn touted.

The non-medical masks with the slogans “Tired of Winning” and “But Her Emails” cost $25 for a set of three:

Also available at the store are bumper stickers and cell phone/laptop stickers with the four-year-old slogans.

On Mother’s Day, NARAL, which works to ensure women can terminate their pregnancies whenever they choose, tweeted, “We’ll always fight for your right to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family”:

Some Twitter users on the left did not appreciate the suggestion that Hillary Clinton should have won the Democrat nomination over Bernie Sanders:

Tamblyn confessed in 2018 that, following Donald Trump’s election, she considered the possibility of giving her unborn baby girl away to Canadians.

The Hollywood Reporter noted the actress told attendees at Vulture Fest’s “Feminist AF” panel in Los Angeles that, at a subway station the day after Trump’s election to the presidency, she “began experiencing pain and shortness of breath, which caused her to collapse on the stairs,” and later realized she was “having a panic attack.”

 

