Rapper Trina Torches Miami Looters: Keep These Animals Off the Street

Rapper Trina slammed looters in Miami, Florida, this week on her radio program, proclaiming that police need to “keep these animals off the street.”

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m.,” said Trina on her 99 Jamz morning radio program. “Keep everybody off the street — these animals off the streets — that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo.”

“Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean,” she added. “That’s how I feel.”

Listen below:

LISTEN: Trina and Trick Daddy have a debate about the protesting and rioting in Miami. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Mvvld9FJBp — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

Trina went on the explain that protesters and have looted from her friend’s store.

“[They] run through, tear down our stores and burn down our stuff, breaking our stores and go and tear up Bayside Marketplace and tear up my friend’s shop that has a son and a family to take care of,” said Trina. “You gonna demolish her shop for something? No.”

“It’s always personal with you,” retorted Trick Daddy.

“Yeah, it’s definitely personal, because I feel like at the end of the day–”

“Your friend’s got insurance,” interrupted Trick Daddy.

“She got insurance, but she’s also been locked down for 60 days,” said Trina. “I don’t approve of it, period — you know what, nobody’s burning down [Trick Daddy’s Miami restaurant] Sunday’s [Eatery], let’s be very clear. You have insurance.”

Protests over the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd turned violent earlier this, as looters ran roughshod over Miami businesses while some rioters burned businesses to the ground.

Watch below:

Trina continued by noting that all of the chaos will not bring back any of the lives that have been tragically lost.

“We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian,” she said. “We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life — his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man.”

Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights. “Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man..” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

“So it’s the black lives that matter, right? The same black lives that are taken from the hands of other black people, those matter, too?” Trina can be heard saying in another audio clip from the radio show. “I have so much to say, Miami, I am fired up. I pissed off, and I am ready–”

“Be careful what you say,” warned Trick Daddy.

“I don’t have to be careful about what I say, I’m a grown person,” affirmed Trina. “I know what I want to say. I have everything that I want to say, and not you, and nobody else is going to tell me how to say it.”

“All y’all fake for the protests and the fake, ‘Oh we’re so concerned about George Floyd,’ half of y’all marching have not even cared about this man,” she continued.

“You cannot compare what other people are doing to the people that are using this for the wrong reasons, because there’s a handful of them,” contested Trick Daddy. “The rest of us are tired of it. When the police come up behind you, and them red and blue lights come on, you’re not supposed to be scared.”

“I’m never scared,” said Trina. “I have my license, and registration, and insurance. I’m not scared. I know my rights.”

