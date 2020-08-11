John Legend Erupts on ‘Eugenicist, Bigot’ Trump

Grammy-winning singer John Legend lashed out at President Donald Trump in a recent interview with Variety, claiming he’s a “eugenicist” and offering no evidence to support his claim.

“President Trump is obviously a bigot. He’s been a bigot his entire life. I believe he is a eugenicist — he’s not capable of leading the country when we have moments of racial unrest and responses to racism,” Legend told Variety in a wide-ranging interview.

Legend, who offer no details explaining why he believes the president is a eugenicist, supports and has raised funds for Planned Parenthood, which was founded by known eugenicist Margaret Sanger.

“We’re always going to be a weaker nation with him in charge, and it is an urgent priority that he is not in charge,” Legend declared of the president.

The “All of Me” singer, who has repeatedly called for the defunding of police departments in America, told the Hollywood trade that cities should look into how much they spending on policing, “and whether or not that is healthy for our community.”

“We are fucking up so much stuff on the front end that the only way to clean up our mess is to use the police to contain it, and use the jails to punish and control it,” Legend said. “What would be more moral would be to spend money on the front end to make sure that people have the input in their lives that could make them healthier and safer.”

“The wrong conversation is to retrain the same guys to keep breaking the rules and the laws. We’ve tried for decades. It hasn’t worked,” he added. “A good mogul makes promises. A great mogul keeps them.”

Legend, who has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and has helped raise funds for his White House bid, said he plans to use his career in music as a means for obtaining “high visibility in the community,” which will put him “in a position of great influence.”

“I plan to use my social skills and my musical talents to be a positive role model for my fellow African Americans,” Legend said. “I envision a successful musical career that will allow me to obtain high visibility in the community. This, in turn, will put me in a position of great influence, which I will utilize in order to be an advocate for the advancement of Blacks in America.”

