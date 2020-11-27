Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Bon Jovi Pose for Coronavirus Billboards in New Jersey: ‘Wear a Friggin’ Mask!’

Drivers in New Jersey are receiving a mandatory lecture on the coronavirus thanks to a new series of billboards demanding that everyone wears a mask. The effort comes courtesy of three famous sons of the Garden State — Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, and Jon Bon Jovi.

The billboards come as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is facing widespread criticism after he and his family were caught dining out without masks after he imposed further statewide restrictions on social gatherings.

New Jersey officials unveiled the billboards this week along highways throughout the state. “Wear a friggin’ mask!” the billboards say. The three celebrities teamed up on the initiative with the New Jersey Department of Health and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

First lady Tammy Murphy tweeted that “as we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about #COVID19.” She also used the hashtag #MaskUpNJ.

Gov. Murphy (D) has come under fire after a video showed his family dining out without wearing masks. The family was accosted by passersby who hurled obscenities at them. The governor recently imposed further social restrictions on residents, ordering people to limit indoor gatherings to ten individual and outdoor gatherings to 150.

He also told New Jerseyites to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings “as small as possible.”

Bruce Springsteen also promoted the billboards on social media. The Freehold, N.J.-native wrote: “Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask. Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together.”

Springsteen recently promised to flee the United States and move to Australia if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

New Jersey has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the country. Early in the pandemic, Gov. Murphy ordered the state’s nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, which is believed to have helped the virus spread rapidly among the elderly population.

