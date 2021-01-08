Rob Reiner Pressures Congress: Impeach Trump or Else You Support ‘Sedition’

Hollywood leftist Rob Reiner is ordering members of Congress to impeach President Donald Trump, telling them that if they don’t oust the president during his remaining days in office, they will be supporting sedition, which is a federal crime.

His ultimatum comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday that Democrats will once again vote to impeach President Trump if he doesn’t leave office first. Pelosi also said she spoke with the nation’s top military officer to prevent the president from initiating hostilities or ordering a nuclear strike.

Rob Reiner issued his orders to Congress in a tweet on Friday. “Any member of Congress that doesn’t support Impeachment and Removal of this President supports Sedition,” The Princess Bride director wrote.

Any member of Congress that doesn’t support Impeachment and Removal of this President supports Sedition. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 8, 2021

Rob Reiner is one of a growing number of Hollywood leftists who have revived calls to impeach the president following clashes on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Many entertainment elites are even demanding that authorities arrest the president and throw him in jail.

In the last four years, Reiner has repeatedly made false claims against the president and his supporters, calling them all racists and white supremacists. He has even called the president a murderer on several occasions.

Reiner was one of Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood supporters, participating in several fundraisers to boost the Democratic candidate’s campaign.

