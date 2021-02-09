Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Auditions for ‘American Idol’

Calling herself the daughter of some “high-profile political figures,” former Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter, Claudia, auditioned for, American Idol, before the hit ABC talent show’s top judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Claudia Conway was introduced as a “social media sensation” and told the judges arrayed before her that her parents are merely “high-profile political figures.” Of course, the 16-year-old is more than the daughter of a couple of “political figures.” Her mother is former Donald Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, and her father is a left-wing political operative, George Conway.

“I’m very nervous but very excited,” Conway said before strolling out before the judges. But the tease the show posted to Twitter seems to foretell bad news from the judges after she takes her shot at American Idol stardom.

“We’re looking for an American Idol,” judge Katy Perry tells her as a worried look steals across Conway’s face.

Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be the next American Idol.

Conway told her 14 million fans on TikTok back in November that she was looking to audition as a singer for the show.