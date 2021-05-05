After Years of Declining Ratings, Conan O’Brien Ending TBS Late Night Show

After years of declining ratings, comedian and anti-Trump late-night host Conan O’Brien announced that he is ending his TBS show, Conan. The final episode will air on June 24.

Conan O’Brien made the announcement on Monday at the beginning of his show. The late-night host said that over the next two months, Conan will feature special guests, and look back on the past 11 years of the show.

Conan announces the final episode of #CONAN will air on June 24th. Tune in over the next two months for special guests and a look back at the past 11 years! pic.twitter.com/saOKwIRg3y — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) May 4, 2021

The show’s ratings have been plunging, according to a report by the New York Times. In the fall of 2011, Conan averaged about one million viewers per episode. But by the fall of 2018, that number plummeted to 300,000. That year, Conan was cut from hour-long episodes to just 30 minutes.

O’Brien’s late-night carrier spans more than 25 years. He Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien on NBC. He was later replaced and made the move to TBS in 2010.

In November TBS parent company WarnerMedia confirmed the show would be ending and announced O’Brien’s move to HBO Max, where he will host a weekly variety series.

“The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future, with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program,” O’Brien said Monday. “Now, some of you are probably wondering why am I doing this, why end things here at TBS. And I’ll tell you, because a very old Buddhist monk once told me that to pick something up, you must first put something down.”

Last year, O’Brien claimed to be “embarrassed” by President Donald Trump, adding that he tells his children, ” I’m sorry. I’m sorry that this is the president that you’ve got.”

