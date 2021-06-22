Hollywood Celebrities Make Last Ditch Effort as Democrat Election Takeover Bill Unlikely to Pass

Far-left Hollywood celebrities took to social media in a collective last-ditch effort to garner public support for the far-left “For the People Act” — which would nationalize U.S. elections, thereby stripping states of their ability to implement basic election safeguards — urging Americans to take action and call their senators.

Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Paul Bettany, and Josh Gad, as well as ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel are among the left-wing Hollywood elites pushing the Democrat bill.

The Senate is poised to vote on whether to proceed to debate S. 1, aka “For the People Act,” which passed in the Democrat-led House in March. Critics have described the measure as the “federal micromanagement of the election process” which will actually reduce the integrity of the election process.

The bill takes significant power away from the states, preventing them from implementing election safeguards such as cleaning voter rolls, requiring photo ID to vote by mail, and barring “ballot harvesting.” Some states, such as Florida and Georgia, have recently passed such laws to the dismay of the radical left.

Far-left celebrities have been engaging in a full-throttled effort to garner support for the legislation, although recent surveys show a majority of Americans disagreeing with key facets of the measure. A majority of Americans, for example, support requiring a photo ID to vote.

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom recently appeared in a promotional video warning that if the bill doesn’t pass, the “America you know doesn’t exist in our future.” Actress Jennifer Lawrence also jumped aboard, claiming that the “radical wing” of the Republican Party is actively dismantling Americans’ right to vote.

“The most important voting rights bill in decades will be voted on in the Senate today,” Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said. “Don’t let your Senators end up on the wrong side of history. Tell them to support the For The People Act.”

The most important voting rights bill in decades will be voted on in the Senate today. Don’t let your Senators end up on the wrong side of history. Tell them to support the For The People Act: https://t.co/NsOyaAJrBu https://t.co/f4mqJdltgx — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) June 22, 2021

“The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators,” actress Kathy Bates pleaded. She added, “The most important voting rights bill in decades will be voted on in the Senate today. Don’t let your Senator vote the wrong way. Tell them to support the For The People Act.”

The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators:https://t.co/S2qSwk6bZf — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) June 22, 2021

“The For the People Act is headed to the Senate floor this week! Join me by calling your Senator and urging them to vote to expand and protect voting rights,” Glee star Jane Lynch said.

The For the People Act is headed to the Senate floor this week! Join me by calling your Senator and urging them to vote to expand and protect voting rights. Text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/Jz2rVUcdoU — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 22, 2021

“The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support,” comedian Sarah Silverman said in a similar tweet.

The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support.

Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators.https://t.co/sAdqTYy0P7 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 22, 2021

“The historic For the People Act bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs your support,” far-left late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said, encouraging people to call their senators.

The historic For the People Act bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs your support. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators:https://t.co/3cy5eq4pyo — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 22, 2021

“The For the People Act is finally here!” Jurassic Park star Laura Dern said. This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support.”

The For the People Act is finally here! This historic bill is being voted on THIS WEEK, and it needs our support. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senators:https://t.co/PF11NqygRE — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) June 22, 2021

Marvel star Paul Bettany, as well as actor-producer Seth Green, also called for action.

Change for this country awaits us, so long as the Senate passes the For the People Act. Don’t let them slide. Text FIGHT to 63033. https://t.co/n4DJ9YMloT — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) June 21, 2021

This week the Senate will vote on the For the People Act, and we have to do everything we can to make sure it passes. Voting rights, ballot box access, democracy reform – it's all on the line. Call your Senator and let them hear it: text FIGHT to 63033. https://t.co/8YMxnNrXIY — Seth Green (@SethGreen) June 22, 2021

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said the far-left legislation would be “great for our democracy,” adding, “obviously, that means a lot of Senators are against it.”

“Call yours today and make sure they vote yes,” he continued, urging people to take action.

The For The People Act would be great for our democracy. Obviously, that means a lot of Senators are against it. Call yours today and make sure they vote yes. Text FIGHT to 63033:https://t.co/I3dSfMNKzo — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 22, 2021

Why am I retweeting so many cries for the passing of HR1 – the For the People Act? Because there is nothing more important or vital to the survival of our democracy. Don’t sit this one out, please! — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 22, 2021

Frozen actor Josh Gad took aim at Sen. Krysten Simena (D-AZ) directly, warning that there will be “no more Democracy to preserve” if the filibuster rules are not changed.

Hey @SenatorSinema if you do not change the filibuster rules, there will be no more Democracy to preserve. Stop this nonsense and do your job. https://t.co/hDyNVqBano — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 22, 2021

“The For the People Act is coming to a vote in the Senate this week!” House of Cards actor Michael Kelly said. “Keep putting pressure on them to get this historic voting rights legislation passed.”

The For the People Act is coming to a vote in the Senate this week! Keep putting pressure on them to get this historic voting rights legislation passed. Just text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senator.https://t.co/s72Yl0bMVP — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) June 22, 2021

“The fight to pass the For the People Act is happening right NOW. The Senate is gearing up for a historic vote, and we need to let them hear it,” King of Queens actor Patton Oswalt said. “Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senator.

3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom star Kristen Johnston, actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, Marvel star Clark Gregg, were among those who made similar efforts to push the bill.

The fight to pass the For the People Act is happening right NOW. The Senate is gearing up for a historic vote, and we need to let them hear it. Text FIGHT to 63033 to call your Senator.https://t.co/UmFucKPQGq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 22, 2021

If I can convince you to make one grown-up phone call today, please make it a call to your senators. They’re voting on the For the People Act in the coming days. Text FIGHT to 63033:https://t.co/l9K0utgl4z — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) June 22, 2021

In just a few days, the Senate will vote on the For the People Act. That means we have to spend the little time we have left calling and emailing our Senators to vote for this historic bill. Text FIGHT to 63033 to get started. https://t.co/VXIG8TLB7K — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2021

The For the People Act will protect the right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, get big money out of politics, and bring much-needed reform to our democracy. Tell your Senator they need to vote for it – just text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/fW7KtWm13V — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 22, 2021

This week the Senate will vote on the For the People Act, and we have to do everything we can to make sure it passes. Voting rights, ballot box access, democracy reform – it's all on the line. Call your Senator and let them hear it: text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/UNAB4JGa4J — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 22, 2021

Call your Senator and tell them to vote yes on the For the People Act this week! Time is running out. Text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/aL8R4O55M9 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 22, 2021

Your Senators are getting lonely. You should probably call them. See how they’re doing. Make sure they’re voting for the For The People Act. You know, regular stuff. Text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/5UPA8mf35g — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) June 22, 2021

The For the People Act will make our democracy more representative by expanding access to the ballot box. Call your Senator – just text FIGHT to 63033 to connect to their office – and tell them to vote yes. https://t.co/LHJt8op5Ey — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) June 22, 2021

Kinda mind-blowing this has to be said, but here it goes – protect voting rights! The Senate has to pass the For the People Act. Call your Senator, make them listen: text FIGHT to 63033.https://t.co/Mh41Pl2tAt — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) June 21, 2021

The For The People Act would expand and protect our right to vote. Call your Senators: https://t.co/qTbCmt5E9C pic.twitter.com/oAq8NrbJbs — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) June 20, 2021

Protect our freedom to vote with @whenweallvote by calling your Senators and asking them to support and pass the #ForThePeople Act NOW. https://t.co/9cj4lllIhy — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 22, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted the Democrat-led Senate’s move on Tuesday, telling Breitbart News that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is pursuing the bill, which is likely fail in the Senate, because he wants to pacify the radical left.