Seth MacFarlane Upset with Tucker Carlson, Wants ‘Family Guy’ off Fox: ‘This Marriage Isn’t Working Anymore’

Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Seth MacFarlane presents Best Musical Theater Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY NETWORK
David Ng

Seth MacFarlane is upset by commentary from Tucker Carlson, prompting the Family Guy co-creator to complain about working for the same corporation that owns Fox News.

MacFarlane was apparently so offended by Carlson that he said he wished his Fox animated series Family Guy aired on another network.

Seth MacFarlane tweeted his displeasure Sunday, citing an unspecified “opinion piece” by Tucker Carlson as the inciting event.

Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

MacFarlane signed a $200 million overall deal with NBC Universal last year, luring him away from his long-time relationship with 20th Century Fox Television.

Family Guy and American Dad still air on the Fox network, which is a division of Fox Corporation. The company also owns Fox News.

This isn’t the first time MacFarlane has publicly lambasted the right-leaning cable news network. In 2018, he tweeted that he was “embarrassed” to work for the same company, citing Fox News’ coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fox News vice president Michael Tammero responded at the time: “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right?”

Some reports have estimated that MacFarlane makes $2 million per episode of Family Guy.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.