Hollywood Elites Rush to Save Gavin Newsom from Recall: ‘If You Don’t Vote NO, Larry Elder Has a Legit Shot at Winning’

Hollywood celebrities have rushed to their battle stations in the fight to save California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is facing a bruising recall election as Republican challenger Larry Elder continues to gain momentum.

With mail-in voting already underway, stars are pleading with Californians to vote “no” on the recall, hoping residents will forget about the state’s out-of-control homelessness crisis, violent crime wave, and soaring cost of living.

Celebrities including John Legend, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Elijah Wood, and George Lopez have publicly voiced their support for the governor, with some spinning the recall as a Republican-engineered attempt to undo a democratic election.

But Newsom has alienated large swaths of traditionally Democrat-voting Californians, including Latinos, with one poll showing 44.5 percent of Latino voters saying they would vote to recall the governor.

Public distrust in Newsom exploded after he was photographed socializing indoors among a large group of maskless people at the upscale French Laundry restaurant during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The governor had promoted masks and social distancing but clearly failed to heed his own advice.

The hypocrisy rankled voters across the political spectrum following months of ruinous shutdowns that hurt countless small businesses across the state.

With victory far from certain, scared Hollywood elites are rallying behind Newsom.

Pop star John Legend, who campaigned for Joe Biden, told Californians to “reject the ridiculous recall.”

Don’t DeSantis our California. Reject the ridiculous recall. Vote No and return your ballot by 9/14. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 23, 2021

Disney’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who lives in New York, appealed to pro-organized labor sentiment among Californians in his effort to boost Newsom. Bette Mider, another New York resident, lashed out at Larry Elder, saying he has a “legit shot at winning.”

Californians, vote NO on the recall by Sept. 14! It's a sly attempt by Trump allies & anti-union special interests to install a right-wing Republican as governor. When you get your ballot in the mail, #VoteNoRecall and return it promptly! #UnionStrong https://t.co/BVeJTDGyzs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 24, 2021

#CALIFORNIA, got your #recallballot? If you don't vote NO, #LarryElder has a legit shot at winning. Remember him? The guy dumped by his fiancée because she says he threatened her with a gun? You have to all vote like hell because you know that just makes the #GOP love him more! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2021

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman told voters to choose “no” on this “motherfucking recall,” warning that if Republicans win, “they’ll do it everywhere.”

Vote NO on this motherfucking RECALL. The ballot’s in your mailbox. Vote No. that’s all. Then send her in. If Republicans find this recall grift works they’ll do it everywhere. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 25, 2021

CALI VOTERS!! Try not to be distracted by my toned arms and VOTE NO on the recall! The ballot’s in your mailbox, Kid⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h6nw4j8a5O — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 25, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista — who reportedly resides in Florida — urged Californians: “Don’t let this happen!” Similarly, Mia Farrow, who lives in Connecticut and New York, told Californians to vote agains the recall, calling Larry Elder a “misogynist thug.”

This is even bigger than California. The ReTrumplicans are doing everything they can to overturn elections that don’t go their way. As if Gerrymandering isn’t enough! They’re aggressive,they’re desperate and they have no bottom. Dont let this happen! 🙏🏼#VoteNoOnTheRecall https://t.co/eo5tLvSfSG — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 18, 2021

California vote NO on the recall or you could end up with this misogynist thug https://t.co/OwNFwIsfqi — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 20, 2021

Actor George Lopez delivered a bilingual English-Spanish video message in which he said he’s “sticking with Gavin Newsom” and “voting ‘no'” on the recall.

Reminder to vote NO on the recall in California. We need to keep the lunatic extremist Repubs out of power (and still primary the Corp Dems at every turn). — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 25, 2021

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes called the recall a “time worn plot” from the GOP.

The recall for the governor in California is a time worn plot by the GOP every time a Democratic one is elected. VOTE NO on the recall and end this moronic attempt by the right to overthrow our duly elected governor. — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) August 24, 2021

The pop star known as Finneas said it would be “VERY fucking lame” if California elected a Republican governor.

It will be VERY fucking lame if we elect a republican governor of California out of sheer lack of awareness in September. Vote no on the recall. — FINNEAS (@finneas) August 18, 2021

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood urged voters to keep California blue.

As if it wasn’t already DEEPLY apparent:

Vote NO on the Recall#KeepCaliforniaBLUE — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 14, 2021

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also pressured Californians to vote “no” on the recall.

Rob Reiner tweeted, “We cannot let a party [the GOP] that stands for nothing control the most populous state in the country.”

While so much is going on the GOP quietly attempts to add to their power grab by targeting Califoria. We can not let a party that stands for nothing control the most populous state in the country. Save Democracy. Vote NO on the recall. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 18, 2021

The Journey of Natty Gann star Meredith Salenger expressed Democrats’ fear that a Republican governor would choose a GOP senator to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) if she decides to retire.

California. By now, You have received your ballot in the mail regarding the recall of @GavinNewsom. #VoteNO We do not want a Republican governor to install a Republican senator if anything happens to one of our senators. Then Mitch McConnell is back in power. Mail in your ballot! — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 17, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei tried to scare voters by evoking the possibility of a GOP governor ending state vaccination requirements.

This is what’s at stake, California. VOTE NO. https://t.co/dwxG5tvr5x — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 18, 2021

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted a picture of herself appearing to flash a middle finger at the camera.

Actor Henry Winkler and filmmaker Billy Ray also voiced their anti-recall sentiment. Billy Ray also appeared to denigrate southern states like Alabama and Mississippi.

CALIFORNIA >> Do not forget to vote NO on the recall..Thank you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 24, 2021

I admit — I find this kinda shit funny when it's happening in Alabama or Mississippi. Feels less so when it's in my own state. Vote NO on the recall. https://t.co/ilKfJgMKQT — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) August 23, 2021

Comedian W. Kamau Bell tried to smear pro-recall voters as “deranged” anti-vaxxers.

The bottom line is if you vote to recall Gavin Newsom, you’re basically voting for this guy and all his cousins. Californians, ON SEPTEMBER 14th VOTE NO ON THE RECALL! https://t.co/Mpw7lwDF8q — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 19, 2021

Actress Barbara Hershey also voiced her opposition to the recall.

Please vote no on the recall! https://t.co/afJtS6krTq — Barbara Hershey (@BarbaraHershey8) August 18, 2021

