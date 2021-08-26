Hollywood Elites Rush to Save Gavin Newsom from Recall: ‘If You Don’t Vote NO, Larry Elder Has a Legit Shot at Winning’

Alberto E. Rodriguez; Matt Winkelmeyer; Jesse Grant; Emma McIntyre; Brad Barket; David Livingston; Mark Davis; Rich Fury; Christian Petersen; Amy Sussman; Kevork Djansezian; Pier Marco/Getty Images/Louis Lanzano; Chris Pizzello; Joel Ryan/AP
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities have rushed to their battle stations in the fight to save California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is facing a bruising recall election as Republican challenger Larry Elder continues to gain momentum.

With mail-in voting already underway, stars are pleading with Californians to vote “no” on the recall, hoping residents will forget about the state’s out-of-control homelessness crisis, violent crime wave, and soaring cost of living.

Celebrities including John Legend, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Elijah Wood, and George Lopez have publicly voiced their support for the governor, with some spinning the recall as a Republican-engineered attempt to undo a democratic election.

But Newsom has alienated large swaths of traditionally Democrat-voting Californians, including Latinos, with one poll showing 44.5 percent of Latino voters saying they would vote to recall the governor.

Public distrust in Newsom exploded after he was photographed socializing indoors among a large group of maskless people at the upscale French Laundry restaurant during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The governor had promoted masks and social distancing but clearly failed to heed his own advice.

The hypocrisy rankled voters across the political spectrum following months of ruinous shutdowns that hurt countless small businesses across the state.

With victory far from certain, scared Hollywood elites are rallying behind Newsom.

Pop star John Legend, who campaigned for Joe Biden, told Californians to “reject the ridiculous recall.”

Disney’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who lives in New York, appealed to pro-organized labor sentiment among Californians in his effort to boost Newsom. Bette Mider, another New York resident, lashed out at Larry Elder, saying he has a “legit shot at winning.”

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman told voters to choose “no” on this “motherfucking recall,” warning that if Republicans win, “they’ll do it everywhere.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista — who reportedly resides in Florida — urged Californians: “Don’t let this happen!” Similarly, Mia Farrow, who lives in Connecticut and New York, told Californians to vote agains the recall, calling Larry Elder a “misogynist thug.”

Actor George Lopez delivered a bilingual English-Spanish video message in which he said he’s “sticking with Gavin Newsom” and “voting ‘no'” on the recall.

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes called the recall a “time worn plot” from the GOP.

The pop star known as Finneas said it would be “VERY fucking lame” if California elected a Republican governor.

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood urged voters to keep California blue.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also pressured Californians to vote “no” on the recall.

Rob Reiner tweeted, “We cannot let a party [the GOP] that stands for nothing control the most populous state in the country.”

The Journey of Natty Gann star Meredith Salenger expressed Democrats’ fear that a Republican governor would choose a GOP senator to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) if she decides to retire.

Star Trek actor George Takei tried to scare voters by evoking the possibility of a GOP governor ending state vaccination requirements.

Actress Kristen Johnston tweeted a picture of herself appearing to flash a middle finger at the camera.

Actor Henry Winkler and filmmaker Billy Ray also voiced their anti-recall sentiment. Billy Ray also appeared to denigrate southern states like Alabama and Mississippi.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell tried to smear pro-recall voters as “deranged” anti-vaxxers.

Actress Barbara Hershey also voiced her opposition to the recall.

