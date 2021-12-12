Actress Sarah Silverman is pushing back at a left-wing calling her racist because she criticized MSNBC host Joy Reid for a misleading social media post.

Silverman fired back at leftists who attacked her after she told Reid that she should read articles before commenting on them.

Reid had shared a CNN headline, which read, “DeSantis proposes a new civilian military force in Florida that he would control,” and commented, “So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…?”

The MSNBC host, however, omitted the fact that Florida would become the 23rd state in the United States to have such an organization.

Silverman replied to Reid, stating, “Please read the article before you post this stuff you’re a news outlet. The truth has to matter.”

After being attacked by leftists for calling out Reid, Silverman took to her podcast to respond to the issue, and push back against leftists for making it seemingly impossible to critique one another without being labeled “the enemy.”

“Here’s the thing, if you read the article she retweeted, you read that 23 other states have this voluntary civilian militia already, including California and New York,” Silverman said.

“We’re so divided, we can’t even criticize the people [on] our own side,” the actress continued. “We can’t even critique anyone in your own party without punishment.”

“One of the hosts of The View was like, ‘What hubris for Sarah Silverman to accuse a black woman of not reading,’ Oy! Jesus H, What the — I fucking, I surrender! Good grief. I don’t want any trouble,” Silverman added.

“I cannot believe I need to say this, but I did not criticize Joy Ann because she’s black, but because she’s a Harvard-educated journalist with the responsibility, ideally, of showing the whole picture and not just a piece of a picture,” the actress insisted.

Silverman went on to lament that much of the news is biased, asking, “Where do I get just the plain old news?”

“I need a news outlet that’s just the facts, something that I can draw my own opinion — just facts, and then I draw my own opinion on it,” she said. “That would be so nice. I’d like to draw my own conclusions sometimes. I mean, I’m interested in other people’s thoughts, but, um, it can’t only be that.”

“And good grief, you dare criticize anything in your own party, you’re the enemy,” Silverman continued. “And that kind of black and white thinking on both sides — it’s such a turn-off to me, that ‘you’re either with us or against us’ kind of vibe with no room for questions or critique — it feels very not liberal to me.”

